Why is Casemiro unavailable for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire despite being announced?

Casemiro has officially completed his move to Inter Miami following the 2026 World Cup, arriving on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last season. However, despite being officially unveiled by the Herons, the Brazilian midfielder will not be eligible to make his MLS debut Wednesday night against the Chicago Fire.

Casemiro is sidelined for the midweek clash as he awaits the final processing of his P-1 athletic visa. While the veteran midfielder has been granted permission to attend the match at Nu Stadium and watch from the team box, league regulations prohibit him from dressing or taking the pitch until his work permit is fully cleared.

Inter Miami has not provided an exact timeline for when Casemiro’s documentation will be finalized. The Herons are scheduled to hit the road to face CF Montreal this coming Saturday, July 25, with head coach Guillermo Hoyos hopeful that the administrative hurdles will be resolved in time for the Brazilian to make his debut.

Speaking to Inter Miami’s official website, Casemiro opened up about his decision to cross the Atlantic and join the South Florida franchise: “What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the Club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me.”

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Inter Miami facing MLS tampering investigation over Casemiro deal

The excitement surrounding Casemiro’s arrival was quickly met with league scrutiny, as Major League Soccer released a concurrent statement confirming an investigation into the Florida club. Because the LA Galaxy originally held Casemiro’s “Discovery Rights,” MLS rules strictly prohibit rival clubs from contacting or negotiating with players on another team’s discovery list without prior clearance.

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see also Why aren’t Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul playing for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in the 2026 MLS season?

The official statement from Major League Soccer read: “Major League Soccer is reviewing a tampering allegation against Inter Miami CF. The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete. While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the discovery priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation.“

Additionally, Inter Miami has kept financial details close to the chest, though Casemiro is not expected to occupy a Designated Player slot, as all three roster spots are currently filled by Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Germán Berterame. What has been confirmed is the structure of his contract, which runs through May 2027 at the conclusion of the MLS Spring Season, with a club option to extend through June 2029.

The LA Galaxy also acknowledged the situation in a brief statement, deferring further comment until the league completes its inquiry: “The LA Galaxy and Inter Miami CF have reached a settlement for the Discovery priority to sign Casemiro, and the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation currently open with Major League Soccer.“

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