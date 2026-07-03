Switzerland vs Colombia: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup will determine the final eight teams in the competition as Colombia must play against Switzerland for a place in the quarterfinals.

This match is scheduled for Monday, July 7, a day that could bring huge emotions as both teams have a great opportunity to continue their journey. The winner will face Argentina or Egypt in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Vancouver Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. With a capacity of 54,500 spectators, the venue is expected to be packed with excited fans as it hosts its final match of the tournament.

Their previous matches

Colombia and Switzerland secured their places in the Round of 16 after taking very similar paths through the group stage but not in their knockout matches.

Breel Embolo scored against Algeria (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Colombia won Group F after beating Uzbekistan and DR Congo before drawing with Portugal in the final match to finish first, which made Ghana their next rival, whom they beat 1-0 in a solid performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Switzerland 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Switzerland finished first in Group B after drawing with Qatar in their opening match before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada. In their first knockout match, they defeated Algeria 2-0 to reach this round.

Their furthest World Cup run

Colombia reached the quarterfinals in 2014, their best-ever World Cup finish, before losing 2-1 to Brazil after defeating Uruguay, while Switzerland’s best finish came in 1954, when they reached the quarterfinals before losing 7-5 to Austria.