How to watch Canada vs Morocco in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Canada vs Morocco WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Saturday, July 4, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

For Canada, this match represents a historic moment. After advancing from the group stage for the first time ever, Jesse Marsch‘s side secured their place in the Round of 16 by defeating South Africa. However, by finishing second in their group, they surrendered home advantage and now face their toughest test of the tournament against a formidable Moroccan team. This is a chance for Canada‘s ‘golden generation’ to prove they can compete with the world’s elite.

Morocco enters this clash with immense confidence and a wealth of experience. As the reigning African champions and semi-finalists in 2022, they have lived up to expectations, navigating a difficult group that included Brazil before eliminating the Netherlands on penalties. The Atlas Lions are on a remarkable unbeaten streak and possess the tactical discipline and star power to dismantle any opponent, setting the stage for a compelling knockout battle.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two teams have arrived at this stage via different paths. Canada benefited from a relatively favorable schedule to build momentum, with their only loss coming against a strong Switzerland side. Their attacking statistics are impressive, but they have yet to face an opponent of Morocco’s caliber. In contrast, Morocco is battle-hardened, having already faced top-10 ranked teams in Brazil and the Netherlands, proving their resilience under pressure.

The tactical clash will likely pit Canada‘s high-energy, aggressive pressing style under Jesse Marsch against Morocco‘s technically gifted and organized approach. Canada has generated a high volume of shots throughout the tournament, while Morocco combines a stout defense with lethal counter-attacks orchestrated by creative players like Brahim Diaz. The game could be decided by whether Canada‘s attack can breach a defense that frustrated some of the world’s best forwards.

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Motivation is sky-high on both sides. For Canada, this is a legacy-defining match with the opportunity to achieve an unprecedented quarter-final berth. For Morocco, the objective is clear: build on their 2022 success and prove they are a consistent global powerhouse. With a potential quarter-final against France on the horizon, the Atlas Lions will be determined to avoid an upset and continue their impressive run.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Morocco has had the upper hand in this fixture, winning both of the previous meetings between the two nations. This provides a psychological edge for the African side, who have demonstrated their ability to defeat the Canadians on the biggest stage.

The most relevant encounter took place during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. Morocco secured a 2-1 victory after racing to a 2-0 lead within the first 23 minutes. That result was crucial in helping them top a group that also included Croatia and Belgium, showcasing their ability to perform under pressure.

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Across their two meetings, Morocco has outscored Canada 6-1. The data points to Morocco‘s offensive strength and Canada‘s past struggles to contain their attack. While Canada has improved significantly since their last meeting, they will need a flawless defensive performance to reverse this historical trend.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Canada receives a significant boost with a key player returning to fitness, while Morocco heads into the match with the advantage of a fully available squad.

Canada‘s midfield depth has been tested with Ismael Kone ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to injury. However, the big news is the return of star player Alphonso Davies, who made his first appearance of the tournament as a substitute against South Africa. Coach Jesse Marsch will be hopeful that the Bayern Munich star is fit enough for a larger role in this crucial match.

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Morocco’s manager, Mohamed Ouahbi, faces no new injury concerns. Having a complete and healthy roster at this stage of a major tournament is a massive advantage, allowing him to field his strongest possible lineup and utilize his bench effectively to adapt to the game’s demands.

Canada Projected XI (4-4-2):

Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi.

This lineup reflects Marsch’s trust in the defensive unit that has performed well so far. The key will be the midfield battle, where Eustaquio‘s control will be vital. Up front, the partnership of Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi provides a direct threat, with the potential introduction of Alphonso Davies adding a world-class dynamic.

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Morocco Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

This formation allows Morocco to leverage its biggest strengths: world-class full-backs in Hakimi and Mazraoui and a creative midfield trio led by Brahim Diaz and Azzedine Ounahi. Ismael Saibari, who scored in all three group stage games, is expected to lead the line, posing a constant threat with his intelligent movement.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Canada vs Morocco match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

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In addition to the 2026 World Cup, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other top soccer competitions from around the globe. Enjoy coverage of leagues like the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League.

The subscription costs $14.99/month, offering comprehensive soccer coverage as part of the package. This plan ensures you don’t miss any of the key moments from the tournament in North America and beyond.

SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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