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Official 2026 World Cup Round of 16 bracket: Complete matchups and schedule

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's win over Cape Verde.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi celebrates Argentina's win over Cape Verde.

The Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup has wrapped up, and the path to the title has narrowed considerably. After a week of knockout drama across venues in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the full Round of 16 bracket is now set, with every remaining team’s next opponent, date, and venue locked in.

The opening knockout round lived up to the billing, producing some of the tournament’s most dramatic storylines yet. Germany were sent packing by Paraguay on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while the Netherlands suffered the same fate against Morocco, also decided from the spot.

Egypt needed a shootout of their own to see off Australia, and Cape Verde’s remarkable debut run finally came to an end against Argentina, but not before pushing the defending champions to extra time. Belgium produced the wildest comeback of the round, rallying from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time.

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Elsewhere, the results were more straightforward. Brazil, France, Mexico, England, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and the USA all advanced without needing extra time, while Colombia rounded out the bracket with a win over Ghana to close out the round.

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2026 World Cup Round of 16 schedule

With every Round of 32 tie decided, here is the complete schedule for the Round of 16, running from July 4 to July 7.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

see also

List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Saturday, July 4

  • Canada vs Morocco — Houston Stadium
  • France vs Paraguay — Philadelphia Stadium

Sunday, July 5

  • Brazil vs Norway — New York New Jersey Stadium
  • Mexico vs England — Mexico City Stadium

Monday, July 6

  • Spain vs Portugal — Dallas Stadium
  • Belgium vs USA — Seattle Stadium
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Tuesday, July 7

  • Egypt vs Argentina — Atlanta Stadium
  • Switzerland vs Colombia — Vancouver Stadium
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