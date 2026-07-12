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Argentina stars injury update: Paredes and Cuti Romero reportedly fit for World Cup semifinal vs England

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli & Carl Recine/Getty ImagesCristian Romero and Leandro Paredes of Argentina.

Cristian Romero and Leandro Paredes both left the field during Argentina‘s thrilling win over Switzerland with physical concerns, setting off alarm bells ahead of the semifinal. However, reports now indicate that both players will be fit to face England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

Romero had already been managing a recurring issue with his right knee earlier in the tournament, but recovered to start against Cape Verde and play through extra time against Egypt. Against Switzerland, however, he was forced off at halftime of extra time, with cameras catching him in visible discomfort on the turf.

Paredes faced a similar situation, earning his place in Argentina‘s starting lineup before being seen limping in the second half of extra time following a defensive clearance. He signaled to the bench to be replaced, exiting in the 110th minute for forward Jose Manuel Lopez, who immediately made an impact by assisting Julian Alvarez’s decisive 2-1 goal.

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According to TyC Sports journalist and Argentina insider Gaston Edul, both Romero and Paredes will be available for Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal against England. Both players came off with cramps rather than structural injuries, and the minor nature of the discomfort means neither is expected to miss training ahead of the match.

Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina celebrates with Leandro Paredes #5 after scoring.

Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina celebrates with Leandro Paredes #5 after scoring.

Lionel Messi also raised concern

Beyond the two substitutions, cameras also picked up a cut around Lionel Messi’s eye, sustained from a challenge by Granit Xhaka in the second half and requiring medical attention on the sideline.

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Despite the pain, Messi played the full 120 minutes and was spotted in the mixed zone afterward with his vision partially affected by the swelling. The cut has since been treated and is not expected to pose any concern ahead of the England game.

Paredes on Switzerland’s red card

Paredes was also at the center of one of the match’s most controversial moments, when referee Joao Pinheiro initially booked the wrong player before correcting himself and sending off the Swiss player who was already on a yellow card after Breel Embolo appeared to simulate a foul. For Paredes, the call was straightforward.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Paredes was direct when asked about the incident: “I don’t see where the controversy is. The rules are clear. The opposing player simulated, I didn’t touch him. The decision was correctly made.”

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