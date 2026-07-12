France vs Spain poll: Vote for the better player in every head-to-head matchup ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal

France and Spain have been drawn to clash in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, with only one nation advancing to the final at MetLife Stadium. The game is set for Tuesday, July 15th, at Dallas Stadium, and both sides boast star power at every position.

Kylian Mbappe is chasing history once again, looking to reach his third consecutive World Cup final with his goal tally sitting at 20, just one behind Lionel Messi’s all-time record of 21. A commanding 2-0 win over Morocco sent Les Bleus through in what has been a near-flawless tournament run under Didier Deschamps.

On the other side, Lamine Yamal will be turning 19 ahead of the match, looking to cap a historic first World Cup. Spain arrive having claimed Euro 2024, though they fell short in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, and will be hunting a second World Cup star to add to their 2010 triumph in South Africa. The semifinal sets up compelling head-to-head battles across every position on the field.

GK: Mike Maignan vs Unai Simon

Mike Maignan (L) and Unai Simon (R). (Justin Setterfield & Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Mike Maignan has established himself as Hugo Lloris’s successor between the posts for France, and while he has not been tested frequently, he has responded with crucial saves when called upon. Unai Simon, meanwhile, has set a remarkable record, going 649 minutes without conceding in this World Cup, surpassing Italy’s Walter Zenga as the goalkeeper with the most consecutive minutes without a goal allowed in the competition’s history.

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RB: Jules Kounde vs Pedro Porro

Jules Kounde (L) and Pedro Porro (R). (Al Bello & Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Jules Kounde has retained his place as France’s starting right back since the 2022 World Cup, taking on a more disciplined defensive role with the national team than he typically plays at Barcelona. Pedro Porro, meanwhile, has been one of Spain‘s most dynamic contributors going forward, capping his tournament with his first international goal in the group stage win over Austria.

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RCB: Dayot Upamecano vs Pau Cubarsi

Dayot Upamecano (L) and Pau Cubarsi (R). (Dan Mullan & David Ramos/Getty Images)

Dayot Upamecano has been a cornerstone of France’s defense since the 2022 World Cup, combining physical dominance with composure on the ball. Pau Cubarsi, despite his youth, has been one of the most technically gifted center backs in the tournament, ranking among the leaders in key passes per game from the heart of Spain’s backline.

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LCB: William Saliba vs Aymeric Laporte

William Saliba and Aymeric Laporte. (Justin Setterfield & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

William Saliba barely featured at the 2022 World Cup, but with Raphaël Varane retired, the Arsenal defender has stepped into the role of one of the world’s best, having also reached the UEFA Champions League final during the 2025-26 club season. Aymeric Laporte made his way back into the Spain squad after missing the Nations League Final Four and has formed a commanding partnership with Cubarsí at the back.

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LB: Lucas Digne vs Marc Cucurella

Lucas Digne (L) and Marc Cucurella (R). (Justin Setterfield & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Lucas Digne began the tournament as a backup behind Théo Hernández, but his technical quality and clinical left foot have earned him the starting spot under Deschamps, a role he also impressed in while helping Aston Villa win the Europa League. Marc Cucurella, on the other hand, is firmly established as one of the best left backs in the world, having recently completed a high-profile move to Real Madrid from Chelsea.

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CDM: Manu Kone vs Rodri

Manu Kone (L) and Rodri (R). (Mattia Ozbot & David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manu Kone stepped into a more defensive midfield role with France amid Aurelien Tchouaméni’s fitness struggles and has responded with composure and character despite not being a first-choice starter coming into the tournament. Rodri, by contrast, is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders on the planet and leads all players in this World Cup with 99.5 completed passes per game.

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CDM: Adrien Rabiot vs Pedri

Adrien Rabiot (L) and Pedri (R). (Justin SetterfieldMichael Steele/Getty Images)

Adrien Rabiot has been a consistent presence in France’s midfield since the 2022 edition, bringing a physically imposing box-to-box profile that bridges the gap between defense and attack. Pedri is an entirely different kind of player, a creative force who is nearly impossible to dispossess and has a knack for unlocking defenses with incisive through balls.

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CAM: Michael Olise vs Dani Olmo

Michael Olise (L) and Dani Olmo (R). (Kevin C. Cox & David Ramos/Getty Images)

Michael Olise has been one of the breakout performers of the tournament after a stellar 2025-26 season at Bayern Munich, and his transition to a more central role for France has been seamless, with five assists leading all players at this World Cup. Dani Olmo operates in the space behind the striker, combining intelligent forward runs into the box with the technical quality to finish chances.

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RW: Ousmane Dembele vs Lamine Yamal

Ousmane Dembele (L) and Lamine Yamal (R). (Kevin C. Cox & Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Ousmane Dembele, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, has backed up his Champions League triumph with a dominant World Cup, contributing five goals and two assists as one of France’s most dangerous attackers. Yamal, who finished as Ballon d’Or runner-up, arrived at the tournament still working his way back from a significant injury and has not yet hit his ceiling, with just one goal to his name against Saudi Arabia.

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ST: Kylian Mbappe vs Mikel Oyarzabal

Kylian Mbappe (L) and Mikel Oyarzabal (R). (Mattia Ozbot & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mbappe has reaffirmed that the World Cup is the stage where he thrives most, already at eight goals in this edition and 20 for his career at just 27 years old, with history firmly within his reach. Mikel Oyarzabal is not a traditional number nine, but the Real Sociedad forward has been one of La Roja’s most effective weapons, using his sharp movement and technique to drag defenders out of position and create space for teammates.

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LW: Desire Doue vs Alex Baena

Desire Doue (L) and Alex Baena (R). (Kevin C. Cox & Harry How/Getty Images)

Desire Doue has emerged as one of PSG’s most exciting young talents and carried that form onto the international stage, combining elite dribbling ability with explosive pace on France’s left flank. Alex Baena has stepped into a starting role on the opposite side for Spain, bringing creativity and unpredictability in the absence of a fully fit Nico Williams.

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