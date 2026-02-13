Trending topics:
How to watch Wrexham vs Ipswich Town in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Sam Smith of Wrexham
Sam Smith of Wrexham
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Ipswich Town Forest on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
WHAT FA Cup
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, February 13, 2026
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A compelling EFL Championship clash adds FA Cup stakes as surging Welsh side Wrexham meets promotion hopeful Ipswich Town. Wrexham, the global sensation popularized by Welcome to Wrexham and fueled by consecutive promotions, continues their historic rise with Premier League ambitions ahead.

However, the FA Cup stands as their clearest path to silverware this season. Ipswich Town, sitting third in the Championship and eyeing a return to the top flight, is equally motivated, making this matchup a high-intensity battle between two teams with plenty to play for.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Wrexham vs Ipswich Town and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
