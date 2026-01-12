Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FA Cup
Comments

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney learn Wrexham’s next FA Cup opponents after historic win over Forest

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Ryan Reynolds, Canadian-American actor, entrepreneur and co-owner of Wrexham.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesRyan Reynolds, Canadian-American actor, entrepreneur and co-owner of Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s fairytale run as Wrexham owners continues, most recently highlighted by the club’s stunning elimination of Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the 2025-26 FA Cup. With the draw now complete, the Hollywood duo know who the Red Dragons will face next in the fourth round.

Forest traveled to the Racecourse Ground in Wales on Friday to face Wrexham in the FA Cup third round, a match Reynolds made sure not to miss, watching from the stands. After a thrilling 3–3 draw through 120 minutes, goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo emerged as the hero, making decisive saves from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson to secure a 4–3 victory on penalties.

With the draw finalized, Wrexham are set to host Ipswich Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, February 14. The Tractor Boys currently sit third in the EFL Championship and represent a significant challenge, aiming to build momentum after their own strong performances earlier in the competition.

Wrexham and Ipswich have already met this season in the Championship, most recently in November, when Ipswich dominated possession and outshot Wrexham 19–2, though the match ended in a scoreless draw. Now riding a five-game winning streak that includes the victory over Forest, Wrexham enter the matchup with confidence, while Ipswich narrowly escaped the previous round with a tight win over League One side Blackpool.

Ryan Reynolds watching Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest from the stands.

Ryan Reynolds watching Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest from the stands.

Reynolds attends FA Cup thriller with a special guest

Although McElhenney was unable to attend, Ryan Reynolds was prominently spotted cheering on his club and became one of the evening’s notable figures. After the match, Wrexham head coach Phil Parkinson shared details of a pregame conversation with the co-owner: “I had a chat with him before the game and it was great to see him over here with his family.

Advertisement
Wrexham make history, beat Nottingham Forest in thrilling FA Cup penalty shootout after 3-3

see also

Wrexham make history, beat Nottingham Forest in thrilling FA Cup penalty shootout after 3-3

I think Ryan’s mum was here tonight, which was for the first time. So it’s really special and I hope they’ve enjoyed the night. I’m sure that on the flight back home tonight, they’ll be having a few glasses of wine to celebrate,” Parkinson added, reflecting on a historic night in Wales.

Complete FA Cup fourth-round draw

With only the match between Salford City and Swindon Town remaining (scheduled for January 20), the FA Cup fourth-round draw is as follows:

  • Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town
  • Liverpool vs. Brighton
  • Stoke City vs. Fulham
  • Oxford United vs. Sunderland
  • Southampton vs. Leicester City
  • Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic
  • Hull City vs. Chelsea
  • Burton Albion vs. West Ham
  • Burnley vs. Mansfield Town
  • Norwich City vs. West Brom
  • Port Vale vs. Bristol City
  • Grimsby Town vs. Wolves
  • Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
  • Manchester City vs. Salford or Swindon Town
  • Macclesfield vs. Brentford
  • Birmingham City vs. Leeds United
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Soccer’s exponential growth in the U.S. and USL after FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 World Cup – with Brett Johnson

Soccer’s exponential growth in the U.S. and USL after FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 World Cup – with Brett Johnson

Brett Johnson, prominent businessman and major investor in U.S. soccer, has outlined his expectations for the sport’s growth in the country and the USL after the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United aims to secure first signing: Top Premier League forward could join Amorim’s squad

Manchester United aims to secure first signing: Top Premier League forward could join Amorim’s squad

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on Matheus Cunha and leading the race for Liam Delap as Ruben Amorim plans a major attacking overhaul. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad after a disappointing season.

Manchester United reportedly attempted to hijack Premier League rival's deal to replace Garnacho

Manchester United reportedly attempted to hijack Premier League rival's deal to replace Garnacho

To address the potential void left by Alejandro Garnacho's possible departure, Manchester United reportedly attempted to hijack a deal from a Premier League rival.

Timo Werner makes U-turn on move to Inter Miami with Lionel Messi, reportedly opts for MLS rival instead

Timo Werner makes U-turn on move to Inter Miami with Lionel Messi, reportedly opts for MLS rival instead

After being one of the main targets in December, Timo Werner has made an U-turn on his move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, and is now set to join an MLS rival.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo