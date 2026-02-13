Trending topics:
Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round (1-0)

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Josh Windass of Wrexham and Marcelino Núñez of Ipswich Town.
© Harriet Massey/Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesJosh Windass of Wrexham and Marcelino Núñez of Ipswich Town.

Wrexham lead Ipswich Town 1-0 in the fourth round of the 2025-26 FA Cup at the Racecourse Ground. Both teams are aiming for what would be a historic trip to the round of 16, in front of nearly 13,000 spectators in Wales.

Wrexham AFC reached this stage of the tournament after surprisingly eliminating Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round. The match ended 3-3, and the hosts triumphed in a dramatic penalty shootout. Meanwhile, in the Championship, they currently sit sixth in the standings and are dreaming of a promotion push.

Ipswich Town also started their FA Cup campaign in the third round, where they defeated third-division Blackpool 2-1. In the Championship, the club is having a strong season, sitting in third place in the standings, seven points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.

83’ – First booking of the match (1-0)

Sindre Walle Egeli has been shown a yellow card.

78’ – Sheaf goes close! (1-0)

The newly introduced midfielder nearly scored with a header, but the goalkeeper managed to save it.

75’ – Changes for Wrexham (1-0)

Issa Kabore and Kieffer Moore come on for Ryan Longman and Sam Smith.

72’ – More changes for Ipswich Town (1-0)

Jack Taylor replaces Daniel Neil, Jack Clarke comes on for Elkan Baggott, and Anis Mehmeti replaces Chuba Akpom.

67’ – First substitution for Wrexham (1-0)

Ben Sheaf comes on for Ollie Rathbone.

64’ – Rathbone remains the biggest threat (1-0)

The left winger delivered a cross from the left side, but a defender managed to clear it.

59’ – Wrexham nearly double their lead! (1-0)

Rathbone fired a left-footed shot, but goalkeeper Palmer made the save to keep Ipswich in the game.

55’ – The visitors come close again! (1-0)

After a cross from the right, McAteer fired just wide of the target.

49’ – Wrexham survive a scare! (1-0)

Ipswich Town had a clear chance inside the box, with several rebounds following a throw-in, but no attacker could capitalize on the opportunity.

46’ – First substitution of the match (1-0)

Dara O’Shea has replaced Cedric Kipre for Ipswich Town.

Second half underway!

Wrexham 1-0 Ipswich Town

Halftime

Wrexham lead Ipswich Town 1-0.

40’ – Wrexham close to a second goal! (1-0)

Rathbone took a shot from outside the box, and the goalkeeper was forced to make the save.

Josh Windass’ goal gives Wrexham the lead

With this delicate finish from Windass, Wrexham take a 1-0 lead over Ipswich Town.

Tweet placeholder

31’ – GOOOOOOAAAAAL FOR WREXHAM!! (1-0)

Windass pounced on the ball inside the box after Longman’s shot and buried the opener.

31’ – Fans bring the energy on a chilly night (0-0)

The match has settled into a lull, but despite the cold weather, the fans continue to rally behind Wrexham.

26’ – The hosts settling into the match (0-0)

The game is now evenly balanced, with Wrexham looking more composed and battling Ipswich Town for possession.

20’ – Wrexham go close! (0-0)

Windass fired a shot from outside the box, and goalkeeper Palmer tipped it for a corner.

17’ – First chance for Ipswich Town (0-0)

Akpom met a throw-in from the left with a header, but his effort went wide of the target.

16’ – Wrexham struggling to find their rhythm (0-0)

Ipswich Town have dictated the tempo early on, preventing the hosts from getting near the opposing goal.

11’ – Trouble for Ipswich Town (0-0)

Chuba Akpom had to leave the field to receive medical attention.

7’ – Ipswich Town now controlling the game (0-0)

After Wrexham’s early chance, the visitors have taken control of possession and are dictating play in the attacking half.

1’ – Incredible chance for Wrexham! (0-0)

In the opening minute, Windass and Smith had a clear scoring opportunity, but goalkeeper Palmer came up with the save.

Kickoff!

Wrexham AFC and Ipswich Town are tied 0-0 in the FA Cup.

Other notable FA Cup third-round matchups

At the same time as the Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town clash, Chelsea will take on Hull City. The fourth round of the FA Cup will feature other intriguing matches on Saturday, including Manchester City vs. Salford City, Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, and Liverpool vs. Brighton.

The stadium for Friday’s clash

Wrexham AFC will take on Ipswich Town in the FA Cup fourth round at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales. Originally opened in 1864, the stadium has seen multiple renovations over the years and now holds 12,600 fans.

Ipswich Town confirmed lineup

Coach Kieran McKenna has chosen these starters to face Wrexham in the FA Cup: Alex Palmer; Ben Johnson, Cedric Kipre, Jacob Graves, Elkan Baggot; Dan Neil, Jens Cajuste, Kasey McAteer, Sindre Walle Egeli, Chuba Akpom, George Hirst.

Tweet placeholder

Wrexham confirmed lineup

For Friday’s clash against Ipswich Town, coach Phil Parkinson has named the following XI: Arthur Okonkwo; Callum Doyle, Dominic Hyam, Max Cleworth; Ryan Longman, George Dobson, Oliver Rathbone, George Thomason, Josh Windass, Lewis O’Brien, Sam Smith.

Tweet placeholder

Kickoff time and how to watch

Wrexham and Ipswich Town’s game will begin at 2:45 PM (ET).

You can watch the FA Cup match live on ESPN+.

Wrexham and Ipswich Town clash in the FA Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Wrexham and Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the 2025-26 FA Cup. Stay with us for all the latest updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the action!

