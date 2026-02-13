Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town LIVE Updates: Second half underway in the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round (1-0)

Wrexham lead Ipswich Town 1-0 in the fourth round of the 2025-26 FA Cup at the Racecourse Ground. Both teams are aiming for what would be a historic trip to the round of 16, in front of nearly 13,000 spectators in Wales.

Wrexham AFC reached this stage of the tournament after surprisingly eliminating Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the third round. The match ended 3-3, and the hosts triumphed in a dramatic penalty shootout. Meanwhile, in the Championship, they currently sit sixth in the standings and are dreaming of a promotion push.

Ipswich Town also started their FA Cup campaign in the third round, where they defeated third-division Blackpool 2-1. In the Championship, the club is having a strong season, sitting in third place in the standings, seven points behind league leaders Middlesbrough.