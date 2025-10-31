Trending topics:
How to watch Wrexham vs Coventry City match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 EFL Championship

By Leonardo Herrera

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Coventry City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Wrexham vs Coventry City
WHAT EFL Championship
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Friday, October 31, 2025
WHERE Paramount+
Match Overview

Wrexham head into a crucial EFL Championship matchup following a hard-fought draw with second-place Middlesbrough, a result that showed they can hang with the league’s top sides. The test now gets even tougher as they prepare to battle league leaders Coventry City.

The Sky Blues remain unbeaten and sit atop the table with 28 points, and they are firing on all cylinders and will aim to extend their dominant run, while Wrexham look to pull off a statement performance against the season’s standout team. Don’t miss a minute of this high-stakes clash!

How to watch the game

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to English League Cup, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; The Women’s Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; and other competitions.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of English League Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

