Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan: USMNT star to miss Roma game in Serie A as new return date emerges

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan.

The optimism that had returned to San Siro under Massimiliano Allegri has hit a temporary roadblock, with Christian Pulisic at the center of the latest development. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and another sell-out crowd has now been clouded by uncertainty, as Milan suffered a huge blow to their hopes of having the American forward available against Roma.

Where doubt and frustration loomed last year, a sense of renewed belief has now gripped Milan. Allegri’s arrival has transformed the mood around the club — and with the fans once again filling San Siro, the connection between the Rossoneri and their supporters feels revitalized. Gazzetta dello Sport noted that another sell-out of over 72,000 fans is expected this weekend, the sixth time this season that the stadium will be filled to near capacity.

The surge in attendance reflects a club rediscovering its identity. The Rossoneri’s objectives remain realistic — a top-four finish and Champions League qualification — but the passion coursing through the stands has sparked dreams of something more. Yet, as the Rossoneri prepare for their showdown with Roma, they must now do so without two of their most influential players — Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot — both of whom have been recovering from injuries.

Pulisic and Rabiot ruled out, new return date set

According to Gazzetta dello Sportboth Pulisic and Rabiot have recovered well from their respective injuries but will not feature against Roma as a precautionary measure. The medical team and Allegri prefer to take no risks, ensuring the pair are fully match-fit before returning.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli.

The big revelation, however, is that the club has already scheduled their return for Milan’s trip to Parma on November 8. The coaching staff sees this fixture as a better opportunity to ease them back into competitive action, following a carefully managed recovery process.

Advertisement
USMNT makes decision on Christian Pulisic’s availability after Milan ultimatum: Will he be called up for November friendlies?

see also

USMNT makes decision on Christian Pulisic’s availability after Milan ultimatum: Will he be called up for November friendlies?

In addition, the Italian outfit has reached a mutual agreement with the United States national team and coach Mauricio Pochettino to exclude Pulisic from the upcoming international friendlies, ensuring he continues his rehabilitation at Milanello. Similar negotiations are underway with France boss Didier Deschamps to keep Rabiot out of France’s World Cup qualifiers.

rabiot france

Adrien Rabiot of France runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Spain and France.

Behind the injury setback

Pulisic’s current layoff stems from a hamstring strain suffered during a USMNT friendly against Australia, a match that reportedly irritated Milan officials, as the American was risked despite a minor knock beforehand. Rabiot, on the other hand, picked up a soleus muscle tear in his left calf while representing France against Azerbaijan — a more delicate issue that initially projected a 40-day recovery period.

Advertisement

Gazzetta highlighted that Pulisic’s injury was the less serious of the two, and the winger could have even made the bench against Roma if necessary. Still, the medical staff insists on patience. “He aims to start against Parma,” the report confirmed, underlining the importance of avoiding a setback.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Pulisic injury reportedly prompts Milan to open talks with France to protect another star ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Pulisic injury reportedly prompts Milan to open talks with France to protect another star ahead of World Cup qualifiers

AC Milan want to avoid a situation similar to that of Christian Pulisic, and will reportedly begin talks with France ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Massive boost for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric: Why Adrien Rabiot chose Milan over Champions League soccer

Massive boost for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric: Why Adrien Rabiot chose Milan over Champions League soccer

Adrien Rabiot’s arrival is being hailed as a statement signing — but what convinced him to join a team with no Champions League action this season?

Controversy for Christian Pulisic’s Milan teammate and Kylian Mbappe’s international colleague: Why did France fans boo Adrien Rabiot?

Controversy for Christian Pulisic’s Milan teammate and Kylian Mbappe’s international colleague: Why did France fans boo Adrien Rabiot?

Among the late drama and the crowd’s restless energy, one of France’s most polarizing players, also a new teammate of Christian Pulisic at Milan and a close international colleague of Mbappe, became the target of hostility.

Barcelona announce Camp Nou return date and apply to host major UEFA Champions League event

Barcelona announce Camp Nou return date and apply to host major UEFA Champions League event

The iconic Camp Nou stadium is getting closer to reopening, and FC Barcelona hope it will host a major UEFA Champions League event.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo