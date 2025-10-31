Christian Pulisic blow for Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan: USMNT star to miss Roma game in Serie A as new return date emerges

The optimism that had returned to San Siro under Massimiliano Allegri has hit a temporary roadblock, with Christian Pulisic at the center of the latest development. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and another sell-out crowd has now been clouded by uncertainty, as Milan suffered a huge blow to their hopes of having the American forward available against Roma.

Where doubt and frustration loomed last year, a sense of renewed belief has now gripped Milan. Allegri’s arrival has transformed the mood around the club — and with the fans once again filling San Siro, the connection between the Rossoneri and their supporters feels revitalized. Gazzetta dello Sport noted that another sell-out of over 72,000 fans is expected this weekend, the sixth time this season that the stadium will be filled to near capacity.

The surge in attendance reflects a club rediscovering its identity. The Rossoneri’s objectives remain realistic — a top-four finish and Champions League qualification — but the passion coursing through the stands has sparked dreams of something more. Yet, as the Rossoneri prepare for their showdown with Roma, they must now do so without two of their most influential players — Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot — both of whom have been recovering from injuries.

Pulisic and Rabiot ruled out, new return date set

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, both Pulisic and Rabiot have recovered well from their respective injuries but will not feature against Roma as a precautionary measure. The medical team and Allegri prefer to take no risks, ensuring the pair are fully match-fit before returning.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli.

The big revelation, however, is that the club has already scheduled their return for Milan’s trip to Parma on November 8. The coaching staff sees this fixture as a better opportunity to ease them back into competitive action, following a carefully managed recovery process.

In addition, the Italian outfit has reached a mutual agreement with the United States national team and coach Mauricio Pochettino to exclude Pulisic from the upcoming international friendlies, ensuring he continues his rehabilitation at Milanello. Similar negotiations are underway with France boss Didier Deschamps to keep Rabiot out of France’s World Cup qualifiers.

Adrien Rabiot of France runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Spain and France.

Behind the injury setback

Pulisic’s current layoff stems from a hamstring strain suffered during a USMNT friendly against Australia, a match that reportedly irritated Milan officials, as the American was risked despite a minor knock beforehand. Rabiot, on the other hand, picked up a soleus muscle tear in his left calf while representing France against Azerbaijan — a more delicate issue that initially projected a 40-day recovery period.

Gazzetta highlighted that Pulisic’s injury was the less serious of the two, and the winger could have even made the bench against Roma if necessary. Still, the medical staff insists on patience. “He aims to start against Parma,” the report confirmed, underlining the importance of avoiding a setback.