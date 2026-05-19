Vitinha praises Cristiano Ronaldo ahead the 2026 World Cup: ‘I’m very proud to share a locker room with him’

Roberto Martínez has transformed Portugal into one of the strongest national teams in UEFA. In this process, Vitinha has become an essential player, emerging as the cornerstone of the midfield. Despite now being considered one of the best players in the world, the 26-year-old star has chosen to shift the spotlight toward Cristiano Ronaldo, publicly praising the veteran forward ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“It’s fantastic to be teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s one of the greatest players in history. I feel very proud to share a dressing room with him, to learn from him, and to witness his professionalism. I hope we can win the World Cup with him and also for him… his approach to football is extremely professional and serious. He leaves nothing to chance: he steps onto the pitch knowing he is at 100%,” Vitinha said, via FIFA.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer the central axis of Portugal, Vitinha has made it clear that the veteran striker remains the unquestioned leader. In their pursuit of the anticipated, World Cup title, they could maintain their collective-focused approach. Because of this, the 40-year-old striker now has another primary responsibility: Keeping as the team’s most productive goalscorer while acting as the perfect complement to an already balanced and solid squad.

As this will likely be Cristiano’s final participation in the World Cup, the veteran striker could arrive more motivated than ever. While he is widely considered one of the greatest players in history, he has never finished as the tournament’s top scorer, something he could now be determined to change. Unlike previous editions, Portugal possess a far more balanced squad between youth and experience, increasing their chances of competing for the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Portugal bench depth may be decisive at the 2026 World Cup

Portugal have proven to possess one of the deepest and most competitive squads in UEFA. Due to the outstanding level of Vitinha, João Neves, and Bruno Fernandes, head coach Roberto Martínez has even been forced to leave players such as Bernardo Silva or João Félix on the bench. Rather than becoming a problem for the 2026 World Cup, their impressive depth could give them a major advantage, allowing them to emerge as one of the strongest candidates.

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see also Portugal’s Roberto Martinez offers key insights into managing Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing time at the 2026 World Cup

Coming off a highly demanding season, Roberto Martínez’s team could suffer injuries and physical fatigue during the 2026 World Cup, making their impressive bench depth a potentially decisive factor. Portugal have huge quality to replace key roles such as those of Bruno Fernandes without suffering a major drop in level. Moreover, Ronaldo could once again have his minutes carefully managed, giving Gonçalo Ramos more opportunities without affecting the team’s impact.