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How to watch St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 US Open Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Antônio Carlos of Houston Dynamo
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesAntônio Carlos of Houston Dynamo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo
WHAT US Open Cup
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, May 19, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Houston Dynamo shift their focus from the MLS playoff race to the US Open Cup. With 21 points and only eight behind Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps, Houston remain in solid form heading into a knockout clash against St. Louis City SC.

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St. Louis battling near the bottom of the standings. For them, this tournament represents one of the few remaining chances to salvage their season, adding even more pressure to a matchup neither side can afford to lose. Don’t miss this high-stakes cup showdown.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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