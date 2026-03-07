Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FA Cup
Comments

How to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Cole Palmer of Chelsea
© Alex Pantling/Getty Images Cole Palmer of Chelsea
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Wrexham vs Chelsea
WHAT FA Cup
WHEN 12:12pm ET / 9:15am PT • Saturday, March 7, 2026
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A place in the next round of the FA Cup will be at stake when Chelsea meet Wrexham in the fifth round of the historic tournament. Wrexham arrive in strong form, enjoying an impressive EFL Championship campaign while continuing their rapid rise through English football and hoping to deliver a major upset.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain near the top of the Premier League standings and see the FA Cup as a key opportunity to secure silverware this season. With plenty on the line for both sides, this matchup has all the ingredients for an exciting clash—so make sure not to miss the action.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Wrexham vs Chelsea and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Wrexham play against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup during the 2025/2026 season. Here’s everything to know for viewers in the United States, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and details on TV coverage or live streaming.

Ryan Reynolds reacts to FA Cup fifth-round draw as Wrexham set to host Premier League giants Chelsea

Ryan Reynolds reacts to FA Cup fifth-round draw as Wrexham set to host Premier League giants Chelsea

Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds reacted to the FA Cup fifth-round draw that paired his club with Premier League giants Chelsea at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Arsenal will face Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the 2025/26 FA Cup. Here’s all the essential information, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or stream the matchup live.

Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against NEOM in the Saudi Pro League?

Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against NEOM in the Saudi Pro League?

The spotlight surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo rarely fades, and that is especially true whenever the Portuguese icon is missing from the starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo