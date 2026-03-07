Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against NEOM in the Saudi Pro League?

The spotlight surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo rarely fades, and that is especially true whenever the Portuguese icon is missing from the starting lineup. Ahead of an important Saudi Pro League clash between Al‑Nassr and NEOM SC, fans quickly noticed that the global superstar would not be involved in the matchday squad.

For Al-Nassr, the absence of its captain and leading scorer represents a major storyline ahead of a match they are expected to dominate at home. The Saudi side is ranked second in the Saudi Pro League standings, enjoying an excellent run of form and entering the match with strong momentum. Meanwhile, NEOM, a recently promoted club that has shown flashes of promise this season, will attempt to capitalize on the absence of the league’s most recognizable figure.

Despite the Portuguese’s absence, Jorge Jesus and his players enter the match as the clear favorites. The team has won 12 consecutive matches in all competitions, demonstrating both attacking firepower and defensive stability.

The visiting side, coached by Christophe Galtier, currently sits mid-table and has struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The club includes notable names such as Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma, but it will still face a difficult challenge away from home.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 3–1 victory for Al-Nassr, a match in which Ronaldo himself found the net. This time, however, the league leader must attempt to secure another three points without its most iconic player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reason for Ronaldo’s absence revealed

The reason for Ronaldo’s absence traces back to Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha, a match that saw the Portuguese forward leave the pitch earlier than expected. During that game, Ronaldo suffered a hamstring muscle injury, forcing him to be substituted before the final whistle.

Subsequent medical tests revealed that the injury was more serious than initially feared, prompting the club to take immediate action. The decision was made to send the veteran striker to Spain for specialized treatment and recovery. According to reports and statements from the club’s coaching staff, Ronaldo will temporarily step away from the squad while undergoing rehabilitation.

Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus addressed the situation in a press conference, explaining the reasoning behind the decision. “In the last game, Cristiano left with a muscle injury,” Jesus said. “After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese manager also confirmed that Ronaldo would receive treatment outside Saudi Arabia in order to accelerate his recovery. “Cristiano will travel to Spain for treatment… We hope he will return soon to help the team.”

Jorge Jesus, Manager of Al-Nassr, interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo makes Madrid trip as Portugal sweats over his fitness

The news that Ronaldo had traveled to Madrid quickly fueled speculation online. Public flight-tracking data even appeared to show his private jet landing in the Spanish capital, leading some outlets to suggest alternative reasons for his absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, those rumors were quickly dismissed by the club. The trip was purely medical, with the 41-year-old veteran expected to work closely with his personal physiotherapist and medical team during the recovery process. The expected recovery timeline is between two and four weeks, meaning Ronaldo could miss several important matches for both club and country.

That timeline raises additional questions regarding Portugal’s upcoming international schedule. The national team is set to play friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT later this month, and the superstar’s availability for those games is now uncertain.