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Telemundo to provide multiplatform Spanish coverage of the World Cup

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Fiore is part of the team
© JC Olivera/Getty Images for Latinos de Hoy AwardsFiore is part of the team

Most people around the world are set to watch the 2026 World Cup in different ways. For those who want to follow the tournament in Spanish, Telemundo said it will produce multiplatform coverage.

The company announced it will launch an interactive site for fans featuring the calendar, along with direct links to stream matches on the Telemundo App and Peacock.

As is usual with a tournament like this, fans will also be able to make their predictions and see whether they can guess the winner correctly. “La Quiniela” makes it easy to create a bracket challenge for those who want to enjoy the competition that way.

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Live Watch Party

As part of a tournament this big, there is also room for younger generations to follow it in a way that feels more in line with how they consume content. At Telemundo Center, fashion influencer Daniela Duran and sportscaster Fernando Fiore will be live on YouTube, TikTok and X.

Fiore worked for Fox in the past (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for FOX Sports)

Fiore worked for Fox in the past (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for FOX Sports)

They will interact with other social media figures broadcasting from stadiums, including Dave Balyeat, Sebastián Berón, José Cabo, Juan Guarnizo, Nuni Joya, Mercedes Roa and Davo Salazar.

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Telemundo announces Valdano, Zamorano, Bedoya, Salcido, Lugano and Córdoba as part of its 2026 World Cup coverage team

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Telemundo announces Valdano, Zamorano, Bedoya, Salcido, Lugano and Córdoba as part of its 2026 World Cup coverage team

To close out each day with the best match recaps, there will also be a show called “Copa Mundial After Dark,” designed mainly for Gen Z fans who are more used to getting their sports coverage through digital content. The show will cover the day’s biggest topics in 30 minutes.

The duration

All of this coverage will run throughout the tournament, from June 11 to July 19. Telemundo says it will offer more than 700 hours of programming, including all 104 matches live. Luis Omar Tapia will also host six episodes of the “Mi Mundialista Favorito” podcast, featuring the stories of players like Tim Ream, Dayne St. Clair and Cristian Roldan, among other names.

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