Barcelona receives huge injury blow ahead of crucial La Liga games and Champions League opener: How long will Lamine Yamal be out?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

Barcelona has been dealt a massive setback ahead of their crucial La Liga fixtures and the opening match of their UEFA Champions League campaign. Hansi Flick’s men were beginning to find rhythm, but now face the daunting prospect of going into a vital week without their most dangerous attacking weapon. The question every Culer is asking: How long will Lamine Yamal be out?

The Catalan club is set to face Valencia on Sunday before heading to St. James’ Park for a high-stakes clash with Newcastle. For a team aiming to reclaim the La Liga crown and make a deep run in Europe, losing their most creative winger at this moment could not have come at a worse time.

Hansi Flick confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference, admitting that the 18-year-old prodigy would miss the Valencia clash after returning from international duty with discomfort. “Lamine will not be available tomorrow. He came back from Spain with some discomfort and we don’t want to take any risks,” Flick said, leaving Barcelona fans worried about what lies ahead.

Yamal had returned from Spain duty after playing a key role in back-to-back victories over Bulgaria and Turkey, registering three assists in two matches. But those performances came at a cost. According to Diario AS journalist Javi Miguel, the winger was carrying pain in his pubic area throughout the break and even received pain-killing injections to compete for La Roja. Despite skipping training sessions all week to work in the gym, his condition did not improve, forcing the medical staff to rule him out against Valencia.

The big question now is whether he will recover in time for Barcelona’s Champions League opener against Newcastle United. Reports in Spain claim Yamal is “practically ruled out” for that game as well, meaning the Blaugrana could be forced to travel to England without their most prized jewel.

Exact timeline revealed and possible solutions for Flick

With Yamal sidelined, Flick may turn to Raphinha to reclaim his spot on the right wing, while Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford could slot in on the left. There’s also the intriguing possibility of summer signing Roony Bardghji making his long-awaited debut, having just been registered with the squad.

Elsewhere, Barcelona received a boost with Frenkie de Jong rejoining group training and likely available for the Newcastle clash. Marc Bernal has also been medically cleared after more than a year out, offering Flick some much-needed depth in midfield.

As per Spanish media, Yamal is expected to miss at least the next two matches, Valencia and Newcastle, as he continues his recovery. Barcelona hopes to have him back before the end of the month, but that will depend on how quickly he responds to treatment.

