Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Luis Suarez exclusion from Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup roster addressed by coach Marcelo Bielsa

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Luis Suarez and Marcelo Bielsa of Uruguay.
© Getty ImagesLuis Suarez and Marcelo Bielsa of Uruguay.

Following a turbulent period where Luis Suarez publicly criticized Marcelo Bielsa’s managerial methods—alleging mistreatment of players and staff during the 2024 Copa America—the veteran forward unexpectedly offered his services to the manager for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

The Inter Miami striker expressed his willingness to reverse the international retirement he had announced in September 2024, following a World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay at the Estadio Centenario. However, Bielsa omitted Suarez from both the provisional roster and the final 26-man squad announced last Sunday.

During a press conference, Bielsa addressed his decision to move forward without Suarez, who had previously noted that he had apologized to the staff members involved in the past dispute.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

He communicated that he was willing to contribute by returning to the national team, which I always understood as a valuable and sincere statement,” Bielsa told reporters.

Tweet placeholder

However, the Argentine manager emphasized that his roster choices are strictly dictated by what he believes is best for the team’s competitive future, opting to prioritize other options in the attack.

Advertisement
2026 World Cup sets the stage for debut of new rules approved by FIFA

see also

2026 World Cup sets the stage for debut of new rules approved by FIFA

I have no personal issues with Suarez, but I chose to select Darwin Nuñez, Federico Viñas, and Rodrigo Aguirre,” Bielsa concluded. “These are decisions where I am guided by nothing other than what I consider best for the sporting success of the team”.

Inside the conflict between Suarez and Bielsa

Suarez’s international retirement on September 6, 2024, following a scoreless draw against Paraguay, was quickly overshadowed by a media storm that directly impacted Bielsa and several current national team players.

Just one month after his emotional farewell match, the Inter Miami striker aired grievances regarding the manager’s behavioral conduct during the tournament in the United States, claiming that Bielsa’s harsh treatment extended to players and Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) staff alike.

Advertisement

While a few squad members validated portions of Suarez’s account, Bielsa maintained the backing of key veteran leaders and the AUF executive board. Backed by strong results in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings, Bielsa successfully navigated the internal friction to secure Uruguay‘s ticket to the World Cup, where the Celeste will compete in Group H against Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde.

By missing out on the final roster, Suarez—who previously featured in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022—loses his bid to join the elite group of players who have appeared in five different World Cup tournaments.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Luis Suarez left out of Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup squad as coach Bielsa unveils just three forwards

Luis Suarez left out of Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup squad as coach Bielsa unveils just three forwards

Veteran striker Luis Suarez will miss the 2026 World Cup after being left off Marcelo Bielsa’s final 26-man Uruguay roster, which featured just three true forwards.

Lamine Yamal, Messi have key advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, claims former Argentina coach

Lamine Yamal, Messi have key advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, claims former Argentina coach

A former coach of the Argentina National Team analyzed the play of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, comparing them to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

Luis Suarez claims Bielsa lacks respect for Uruguay players

Luis Suarez claims Bielsa lacks respect for Uruguay players

Luis Suarez has blasted Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa during a recent interview. The superstar striker recently announced his retirement from the national team after earning 143 total caps. Suarez's final six official appearances with Uruguay came with Bielsa at the helm. This is even though the coach has been in place since May 2023. During […]

Marcelo Bielsa says Copa America is run by a "plague of liars"

Marcelo Bielsa says Copa America is run by a "plague of liars"

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa made no secret of his disdain for the organization of the 2024 Copa America. Bielsa, not known as someone to hold his tongue, was furious at the state of the pitches in the United States throughout the competition. The 68-year-old veteran manager recently went on a lengthy rant regarding young […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo