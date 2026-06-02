Luis Suarez exclusion from Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup roster addressed by coach Marcelo Bielsa

Following a turbulent period where Luis Suarez publicly criticized Marcelo Bielsa’s managerial methods—alleging mistreatment of players and staff during the 2024 Copa America—the veteran forward unexpectedly offered his services to the manager for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

The Inter Miami striker expressed his willingness to reverse the international retirement he had announced in September 2024, following a World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay at the Estadio Centenario. However, Bielsa omitted Suarez from both the provisional roster and the final 26-man squad announced last Sunday.

During a press conference, Bielsa addressed his decision to move forward without Suarez, who had previously noted that he had apologized to the staff members involved in the past dispute.

“He communicated that he was willing to contribute by returning to the national team, which I always understood as a valuable and sincere statement,” Bielsa told reporters.

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However, the Argentine manager emphasized that his roster choices are strictly dictated by what he believes is best for the team’s competitive future, opting to prioritize other options in the attack.

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“I have no personal issues with Suarez, but I chose to select Darwin Nuñez, Federico Viñas, and Rodrigo Aguirre,” Bielsa concluded. “These are decisions where I am guided by nothing other than what I consider best for the sporting success of the team”.

Inside the conflict between Suarez and Bielsa

Suarez’s international retirement on September 6, 2024, following a scoreless draw against Paraguay, was quickly overshadowed by a media storm that directly impacted Bielsa and several current national team players.

Just one month after his emotional farewell match, the Inter Miami striker aired grievances regarding the manager’s behavioral conduct during the tournament in the United States, claiming that Bielsa’s harsh treatment extended to players and Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) staff alike.

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While a few squad members validated portions of Suarez’s account, Bielsa maintained the backing of key veteran leaders and the AUF executive board. Backed by strong results in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings, Bielsa successfully navigated the internal friction to secure Uruguay‘s ticket to the World Cup, where the Celeste will compete in Group H against Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde.

By missing out on the final roster, Suarez—who previously featured in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022—loses his bid to join the elite group of players who have appeared in five different World Cup tournaments.