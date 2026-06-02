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Lamine Yamal says brother’s favorites include Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, but omits Messi

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Yamal's brother's favorite player is Neymar
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesYamal's brother's favorite player is Neymar

The rise of Lamine Yamal is something that has not been seen very often in the history of the sport. His growth at Barcelona has given him great examples to admire, and that is also the case for his younger brother Keyne, 3, whose favorite players were revealed by the winger. The list includes Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, but not Lionel Messi.

Yamal said: “I think he knows he’s going to play for Spain. I don’t know if he knows exactly what a World Cup is, but he knows he’s going to play for Spain. He likes Neymar, he likes Pedri, he likes Raphinha, he likes me. And well, Cristiano Ronaldo.”

This came in an interview recently shared by the Spanish Federation, where Yamal also explained that he always tries to take pictures with kids because when he was younger he would do anything for that.

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Luis de la Fuente on Yamal’s injury

Everyone in Spain was worried during Barcelona’s match against Celta in La Liga because of the winger’s injury in a 1-0 victory with Yamal’s goal. However, after taking the penalty, he grabbed his left hamstring before being substituted on April 22 with an injury that Luis de la Fuente could only hope would not cause problems.

Neymar is also Yamal’s favorite player for his time with Barcelona (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Neymar is also Yamal’s favorite player for his time with Barcelona (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

There was enough time for him to recover properly, but it was still a tense moment because there was not much certainty at first. To calm everyone down, the manager made it clear that he expected him to be available soon.

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Lamine Yamal picks his best and worst match: One for Barcelona and one for Spain

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Lamine Yamal picks his best and worst match: One for Barcelona and one for Spain

De la Fuente said to Mundo Deportivo: “We knew Lamine was going to arrive in perfect condition, and I would even risk saying that he will be for the first match. But we will see how his recovery continues to evolve now he is here with us, having previously been in daily communication with the club.”

The debut

The recovery time from his partial tear of the biceps femoris in his left leg left plenty of time, as Spain’s World Cup debut comes on June 15 against Cape Verde. Yamal did not return for Barcelona in the season after the muscle issue, so there was a 54-day recovery period.

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