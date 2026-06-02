Why was the friendly between Haiti and New Zealand being delayed ahead of the 2026 World Cup?

Haiti and New Zealand were set to clash on Tuesday, June 2, in an international friendly as both nations fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. However, with kickoff originally scheduled for 8:00 PM Eastern Time, the highly anticipated matchup hit a sudden delay.

Staged at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, former home of Inter Miami, the venue was pounded by a severe weather front bringing heavy electrical storms and torrential downpours, preventing both squads from taking the pitch for their standard pre-match warm-ups. Given the high stakes of the pre-World Cup tune-up, match officials determined the waterlogged pitch was unplayable, while the persistent threat of lightning strikes posed an immediate safety hazard.

The severe weather forced stadium authorities and the refereeing crew to delay the opening whistle to protect the safety of the players and fans. Despite the heavy winds and driving rain hammering South Florida, tournament organizers confirmed the match will proceed as scheduled once the storm passes and the playing surface is deemed safe.

Both the Haiti and New Zealand squads remained inside their respective locker rooms while monitoring the meteorological updates. Event staff then officially rescheduled the new kickoff time for 8:36 PM local time, allowing the match to get underway safely.

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Haiti and New Zealand looking to make history in 2026 World Cup

Both Haiti and New Zealand possess remarkably thin World Cup resumes, having previously combined for just three tournament appearances. The Caribbean nation’s sole foray onto the global stage came back in 1974, while the All Whites previously qualified in 1982 and 2010, meaning the 2026 showcase in North America represents a historic opportunity for both programs.

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see also How to watch Haiti vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

When they kick off tournament play, both squads will be hunting for their first-ever World Cup victory; Haiti previously suffered three straight defeats in their lone appearance, while New Zealand has registered three draws and three losses across their six matches. Slated as heavy underdogs in Group C (alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland) and Group G (featuring Belgium, Egypt, and Iran) respectively, a single group-stage win would secure an iconic milestone for either nation.

Confirmed lineups for New Zealand and Haiti

Haiti’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Duke Lacroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Dominique Simon, Danley Jean Jacques; Josue Casimir, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Lenny Joseph; Wilson Isidor.

Head coach: Sebastien Migne.

New Zealand’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Alez Paulsen; Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Tyler Bindon, Liberato Cacace; Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic; Eli Just, Sarpreet Singh, Jesse Randall; Chris Wood.

Head coach: Darren Bazeley

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