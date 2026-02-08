How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Valencia vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Valencia vs Real Madrid WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, February 8, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid enter this La Liga showdown with pressure mounting at the top of the table, as Barcelona’s win over Mallorca trimmed the gap between the rivals to four points. With the title race tightening, Kylian Mbappe and company know there’s little margin for error as they host a Valencia side fighting for survival.

Valencia sit on 23 points, only one clear of the relegation zone, and arrive with urgency despite the daunting challenge at the Bernabeu. While Madrid aim to keep pace in the championship hunt, Valencia will be pushing for any result that helps them create breathing room at the bottom, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash at both ends of the standings.

