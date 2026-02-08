How to watch PSG vs Marseille in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Ligue 1

Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Marseille on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO PSG vs Marseille WHAT Ligue 1 WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, February 8, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of Ligue 1’s marquee events is set for another chapter as Le Classique brings France’s two biggest clubs together in a matchup loaded with title and European implications. Paris Saint-Germain enter under real pressure after Lens’ win over Rennes pushed PSG off the top of the table, making this a must-win if they want to reclaim first place.

The challenge is significant, as Marseille arrive with plenty on the line themselves, chasing a Champions League spot and knowing a victory would pull them level with Lyon, while also delivering the added boost that comes with claiming one of the country’s most heated derbies.

