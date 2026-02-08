Trending topics:
Ligue 1
How to watch PSG vs Marseille in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Ligue 1

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain
© Catherine Steenkeste/Getty ImagesKhvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain
Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Marseille on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO PSG vs Marseille
WHAT Ligue 1
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, February 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of Ligue 1’s marquee events is set for another chapter as Le Classique brings France’s two biggest clubs together in a matchup loaded with title and European implications. Paris Saint-Germain enter under real pressure after Lens’ win over Rennes pushed PSG off the top of the table, making this a must-win if they want to reclaim first place.

The challenge is significant, as Marseille arrive with plenty on the line themselves, chasing a Champions League spot and knowing a victory would pull them level with Lyon, while also delivering the added boost that comes with claiming one of the country’s most heated derbies.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch PSG vs Marseille and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
