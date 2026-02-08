Cristiano Ronaldo’s drama reportedly pushes a Premier League star closer to a Saudi Pro League move in the 2026-27

After starting the 2025–26 season in top form, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr appeared to establish themselves as the clear favorites to win the league title. However, the Portuguese star’s future has taken an unexpected turn, as the alleged blocking of the club’s transfers has led him to consider leaving the Saudi Pro League. In light of this potential exit, a Premier League star is reportedly moving closer to the league for the 2026–27 season.

According to A Bola, Cristiano Ronaldo has grown frustrated with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) for blocking the arrival of several reinforcements at Al Nassr, while Al Hilal secured the signings of multiple stars in the same transfer window. As a result, the Portuguese forward has already missed the team’s two most recent matches, applying pressure for a solution to the club’s issues or threatening to leave the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Far from being alarmed by the potential departure of the Portuguese star, the Saudi Pro League is already searching for a replacement ahead of the 2026–27 season. According to the Daily Mirror, Mohamed Salah would be tempted with a move to the league, earning three times his current £400,000-a-week salary (nearly $544,000 per week) at Liverpool. With this move, the Egyptian would become the face of the league, after a successful tenure in the Premier League.

Being six years younger than Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League could provide a boost for many years to come. In addition, the Egyptian could be a highly impactful signing on a cultural level, as he is a figure of great influence in the Middle East. However, replacing the Portuguese star’s scoring power and overall impact is far from easy, as he is a legendary figure and is on the verge of becoming Al Nassr’s all-time leading scorer.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during Brighton’s game.

Salah is coming off a season that raises doubts about his Saudi impact

Mohamed Salah emerged as one of the leading candidates for the 2025 Ballon d’Or thanks to his outstanding 2024–25 season. After playing 52 matches with Liverpool, he scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists. With that, the Egyptian led the Reds to the Premier League title, finishing as the league’s top scorer. However, his level of play this season raises serious doubts about his potential impact in the Saudi Pro League.

Unlike the previous campaign, Salah has lost his place as a regular starter with the Reds due to his poor form. After playing 24 matches, he has managed to score just six goals and register six assists, figures that are far from his statistics from last season. Because of this, his move to Saudi Arabia may not offer sufficient guarantees—something Cristiano Ronaldo continues to provide, as he remains one of the world’s top scorers.