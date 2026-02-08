Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s drama reportedly pushes a Premier League star closer to a Saudi Pro League move in the 2026-27

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun

After starting the 2025–26 season in top form, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr appeared to establish themselves as the clear favorites to win the league title. However, the Portuguese star’s future has taken an unexpected turn, as the alleged blocking of the club’s transfers has led him to consider leaving the Saudi Pro League. In light of this potential exit, a Premier League star is reportedly moving closer to the league for the 2026–27 season.

According to A Bola, Cristiano Ronaldo has grown frustrated with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) for blocking the arrival of several reinforcements at Al Nassr, while Al Hilal secured the signings of multiple stars in the same transfer window. As a result, the Portuguese forward has already missed the team’s two most recent matches, applying pressure for a solution to the club’s issues or threatening to leave the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Far from being alarmed by the potential departure of the Portuguese star, the Saudi Pro League is already searching for a replacement ahead of the 2026–27 season. According to the Daily Mirror, Mohamed Salah would be tempted with a move to the league, earning three times his current £400,000-a-week salary (nearly $544,000 per week) at Liverpool. With this move, the Egyptian would become the face of the league, after a successful tenure in the Premier League.

Being six years younger than Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League could provide a boost for many years to come. In addition, the Egyptian could be a highly impactful signing on a cultural level, as he is a figure of great influence in the Middle East. However, replacing the Portuguese star’s scoring power and overall impact is far from easy, as he is a legendary figure and is on the verge of becoming Al Nassr’s all-time leading scorer.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during Brighton’s game.

Salah is coming off a season that raises doubts about his Saudi impact

Mohamed Salah emerged as one of the leading candidates for the 2025 Ballon d’Or thanks to his outstanding 2024–25 season. After playing 52 matches with Liverpool, he scored 34 goals and provided 23 assists. With that, the Egyptian led the Reds to the Premier League title, finishing as the league’s top scorer. However, his level of play this season raises serious doubts about his potential impact in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo under fire as Saudi Pro League threatens to hit back with possible fine: What sanctions could Al-Nassr’s captain face if he continues boycott?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo under fire as Saudi Pro League threatens to hit back with possible fine: What sanctions could Al-Nassr’s captain face if he continues boycott?

Unlike the previous campaign, Salah has lost his place as a regular starter with the Reds due to his poor form. After playing 24 matches, he has managed to score just six goals and register six assists, figures that are far from his statistics from last season. Because of this, his move to Saudi Arabia may not offer sufficient guarantees—something Cristiano Ronaldo continues to provide, as he remains one of the world’s top scorers.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
FIFA unveils Asia’s top 2025 spenders ahead of another Saudi era with Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Vinicius, and Mohamed Salah: Where does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr stand?

FIFA unveils Asia’s top 2025 spenders ahead of another Saudi era with Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Vinicius, and Mohamed Salah: Where does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr stand?

FIFA’s latest financial data has quietly confirmed what many in world soccer have sensed for months: the center of gravity is shifting again.

Cristiano Ronaldo boosted with Saudi Pro League set for major rule change that could open door for Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius, Mohamed Salah, and Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo boosted with Saudi Pro League set for major rule change that could open door for Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius, Mohamed Salah, and Robert Lewandowski

With Cristiano Ronaldo still the league’s defining figure, and names such as Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Junior, Mohamed Salah, and Robert Lewandowski now being discussed in the same breath, a sense of renewed momentum is building.

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr., and more stars in SPL overhaul after 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr., and more stars in SPL overhaul after 2026 World Cup

As part of an overhaul after the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly end up welcoming Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Junior, and several other stars to the Saudi Pro League.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Valencia face Real Madrid for the Matchday 23 of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Below is a complete guide with key details, including kickoff times and how fans can watch the match live on TV and via streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo