USMNT host Haiti on Tuesday, November 17 in the Concacaf Nations League, just days after a lopsided 6-0 win over the same opponent on November 14. That result followed a strong run of form, with the Americans beating Canada 1-0 on October 7 and handing Mexico a 3-0 defeat on October 4. USMNT carry real momentum into this rematch, having outscored their last three opponents by a wide margin without conceding more than once. For a team that has dominated recent meetings with Haiti, this game offers a chance to extend that control and keep building toward the knockout stages.
Haiti arrive in poor form after being routed 6-0 by the United States on November 14, a result that capped a difficult stretch. They also lost 0-2 to Costa Rica on October 5, though they did show some attacking spark in a 4-1 win over the Dominican Republic on October 2. The gap between that win and the two losses has been stark, with Haiti conceding heavily against both Costa Rica and the Americans. This match gives them a quick opportunity to respond after the heavy defeat and show they can compete with the United States on home soil for USMNT.
USMNT vs Haiti: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Haiti vs. USMNT
0-6
November 14, 2026
Concacaf Nations League
USMNT vs. Haiti
2-1
June 22, 2025
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
1-0
July 12, 2021
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
1-0
July 11, 2015
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
2-2
July 11, 2009
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
1-1
March 14, 2004
Friendlies
USMNT vs. Haiti
3-0
February 12, 2000
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
3-2
August 4, 1971
Pan American Games
USMNT vs. Haiti
0-1
May 11, 1969
Concacaf Nations Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
0-1
May 11, 1969
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Antigua and Barbuda
Monday, November 16, 2026
7:00 PM
Martinique vs. Aruba
Monday, November 16, 2026
7:00 PM
Canada vs. Guatemala
Monday, November 16, 2026
8:00 PM
Belize vs. Sint Maarten
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Bonaire
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
Saint Lucia vs. Barbados
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
Dominica vs. Cayman Islands
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
2:00 PM
French Guiana vs. Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
7:00 PM
USMNT vs. Haiti
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
7:00 PM
El Salvador vs. Saint Martin
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
8:00 PM
Mexico vs. Jamaica
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
9:30 PM
Nicaragua vs. Montserrat
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
10:00 PM
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Summary
USMNT will face Haiti on Tuesday, November 17, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo will carry the USMNT vs Haiti game in the United States.
USMNT lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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