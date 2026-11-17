Cristiano Ronaldo has a reason to keep an eye on the international record books after Luka Modric reached a milestone previously held by Lionel Messi. The Croatian midfielder continues to defy expectations at 41, adding another remarkable achievement to a career that has already placed him among soccer’s greatest players.

Modric‘s latest appearance also brings renewed attention to the gap separating him from Ronaldo at the top of the all-time rankings. The Milan star is showing little sign of slowing down, leaving open the possibility of another historic achievement before he eventually retires.

The midfield maestro captained Croatia in its 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Czechia on November 15, completing the full 90 minutes and playing a key role in the midfield. Despite being 41, the former Real Madrid star remains an important figure for both his club and country.

His longevity has become one of the defining features of his career, with his technical ability, vision, and understanding of the game allowing him to compete against much younger opponents. Modric has also continued to perform at the highest level since moving to the San Siro, demonstrating that age has yet to diminish his influence.

Luka Modric of Croatia.

Modric equals Messi and moves closer to Ronaldo

The milestone came during Croatia’s victory over Czechia, when Modric made his 208th international appearance, drawing level with Lionel Messi‘s total for Argentina. According to FIFA’s official figures, the pair now share second place on the all-time list of men’s international appearances, with Ronaldo remaining ahead. The rankings currently stand as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rank Player Country Appearances 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 234 2. Luka Modric Croatia 208 2. Lionel Messi Argentina 208 4. Bader Al-Mutawa Kuwait 202 5. Soh Chin Ann Malaysia 195

Modric is now 26 appearances behind Ronaldo, who holds the record with 234 caps for Portugal. With Messi having ended his international career, the Croatian is also the active player with the highest appearance total among men’s national teams.

Can Modric catch Ronaldo’s record?

Overtaking Ronaldo would require Modric to keep playing at the international level much longer, but the midfielder has previously said he is in no hurry to retire. Speaking to Diario AS in September, he explained that his decision would depend on how he feels physically and mentally. “There seems to be this idea floating about that when you reach a certain age, it’s better to retire and step aside. But I don’t see it that way if you feel good because this is my life,” Modric said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luka Modric of Croatia and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

He also admitted that the end of his career is approaching, although he has not decided when it will happen. “I know the end is getting closer and closer, but I don’t know if it’ll be this year or the next. You never know, another one [year],” he added.

Croatia is scheduled to play 14 matches before the 2028 European Championship, meaning Modric would need an extended international career to have a realistic chance of catching Ronaldo. Reaching 235 appearances could require him to continue until November 2028, when he would be 43, provided the Checkered Ones make a deep run at the tournament.

Advertisement