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How to watch Haiti vs USMNT match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Mauricio Pochettino.
© Getty ImagesMauricio Pochettino.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Haiti vs USMNT on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Haiti vs USMNT
WHAT Concacaf Nations League
WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT • Saturday, November 14, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TBS USA, truTV USA, ViX, HBO Max, Westwood One Sports, Futbol de Primera Radio
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Haiti host the USMNT in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League on Saturday, November 14, coming off a mixed run of results. They beat Costa Rica 2-0 on September 27 and followed that with a 4-1 win over the Dominican Republic on October 2, but they dropped their most recent outing 0-2 against Costa Rica on October 5. That loss snapped their winning streak and gives this match added weight as Haiti look to get back on track at home.
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The USMNT arrive in strong form, having won each of their last three matches. They beat Chile 4-2 on September 30, followed that with a 3-0 win over Mexico on October 4, and then edged Canada 1-0 on October 7. That run of results has them playing with confidence, and they will look to carry that momentum into Haiti.

Haiti vs USMNT: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
USMNT vs. Haiti 2-1 June 22, 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti 1-0 July 12, 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti 1-0 July 11, 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti 2-2 July 11, 2009 Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti 1-1 March 14, 2004 Friendlies
USMNT vs. Haiti 3-0 February 12, 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti 3-2 August 4, 1971 Pan American Games
USMNT vs. Haiti 0-1 May 11, 1969 Concacaf Nations Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti 0-1 May 11, 1969 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Haiti vs. USMNT 2-0 April 20, 1969 Concacaf Nations Cup

All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Curacao vs. Panama Thursday, November 12, 2026 7:30 PM
Grenada vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Friday, November 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Bermuda vs. Saint Lucia Friday, November 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Puerto Rico vs. Dominica Friday, November 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Saint Martin vs. El Salvador Friday, November 13, 2026 6:00 PM
Montserrat vs. Nicaragua Friday, November 13, 2026 7:00 PM
Guatemala vs. Canada Friday, November 13, 2026 9:00 PM
Sint Maarten vs. French Guiana Saturday, November 14, 2026 2:00 PM
Haiti vs. USMNT Saturday, November 14, 2026 4:30 PM
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs. Belize Saturday, November 14, 2026 7:00 PM
Jamaica vs. Mexico Saturday, November 14, 2026 8:00 PM
Panama vs. Curacao Sunday, November 15, 2026 6:00 PM
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Haiti will face USMNT on Saturday, November 14, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
  • Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Haiti vs USMNT game in the United States.
  • USMNT lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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