How to watch Haiti vs USMNT match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

Haiti host the USMNT in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League on Saturday, November 14, coming off a mixed run of results. They beat Costa Rica 2-0 on September 27 and followed that with a 4-1 win over the Dominican Republic on October 2, but they dropped their most recent outing 0-2 against Costa Rica on October 5. That loss snapped their winning streak and gives this match added weight as Haiti look to get back on track at home.
The USMNT arrive in strong form, having won each of their last three matches. They beat Chile 4-2 on September 30, followed that with a 3-0 win over Mexico on October 4, and then edged Canada 1-0 on October 7. That run of results has them playing with confidence, and they will look to carry that momentum into Haiti.
Haiti vs USMNT: last 10 meetings
Match
Score
Date
Competition
USMNT vs. Haiti
2-1
June 22, 2025
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
1-0
July 12, 2021
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
1-0
July 11, 2015
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
2-2
July 11, 2009
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
1-1
March 14, 2004
Friendlies
USMNT vs. Haiti
3-0
February 12, 2000
Concacaf Gold Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
3-2
August 4, 1971
Pan American Games
USMNT vs. Haiti
0-1
May 11, 1969
Concacaf Nations Cup
USMNT vs. Haiti
0-1
May 11, 1969
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers
Haiti vs. USMNT
2-0
April 20, 1969
Concacaf Nations Cup
All upcoming 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Curacao vs. Panama
Thursday, November 12, 2026
7:30 PM
Grenada vs. St. Kitts and Nevis
Friday, November 13, 2026
2:00 PM
Bermuda vs. Saint Lucia
Friday, November 13, 2026
2:00 PM
Puerto Rico vs. Dominica
Friday, November 13, 2026
2:00 PM
Saint Martin vs. El Salvador
Friday, November 13, 2026
6:00 PM
Montserrat vs. Nicaragua
Friday, November 13, 2026
7:00 PM
Guatemala vs. Canada
Friday, November 13, 2026
9:00 PM
Sint Maarten vs. French Guiana
Saturday, November 14, 2026
2:00 PM
Haiti vs. USMNT
Saturday, November 14, 2026
4:30 PM
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines vs. Belize
Saturday, November 14, 2026
7:00 PM
Jamaica vs. Mexico
Saturday, November 14, 2026
8:00 PM
Panama vs. Curacao
Sunday, November 15, 2026
6:00 PM
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Summary
Haiti will face USMNT on Saturday, November 14, for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
Fubo, Telemundo will carry the Haiti vs USMNT game in the United States.
USMNT lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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