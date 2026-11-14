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Haiti vs USMNT: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Wilson Isidor of Haiti
© AlamyWilson Isidor of Haiti
Haiti host the USMNT in a Concacaf Nations League meeting that pits two very different recent trajectories against each other.
Haiti enter off a 0-2 loss to Costa Rica on October 5, a defeat that followed a 4-1 win over the Dominican Republic just three days earlier on October 2. That split result leaves David Badia’s side looking to find consistency, and a home fixture against the USMNT gives them a chance to show the win over the Dominican Republic was the truer form. Three points here would matter a great deal for Haiti’s standing in the group.
The USMNT arrive without a settled run of results to point to, but this fixture carries plenty of weight on its own. Mauricio Pochettino has named a lineup built around experienced figures like Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, signaling intent to control the game from the start. A strong showing in Haiti would back up the growing belief that this squad is rounding into shape.
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Haiti confirmed lineup

Badia sets Haiti up in a 4-2-3-1, with Alexandre Pierre behind a back line of Carlens Arcus, Martin Expérience, Danley Jean Jacques and Kayden Pierre. Patrick Nwadike and Louicius Deedson sit in as the double pivot, screening for an attacking midfield trio of Leverton Pierre, Lenny Joseph and Josué Casimir behind lone striker Wilson Isidor. With no absences listed, Badia has his preferred group available, and the shape looks built to stay compact in midfield before releasing Isidor and the wide attackers on quick transitions.
Haiti confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandre Pierre, Carlens Arcus, Martin Expérience, Danley Jean Jacques, Kayden Pierre, Patrick Nwadike, Louicius Deedson, Leverton Pierre, Lenny Joseph, Josué Casimir, Wilson Isidor. Coach: David Badia.

USMNT confirmed lineup

Pochettino also lines the USMNT up in a 4-2-3-1, with Diego Kochen in goal behind a back four of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty and Antonee Robinson. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie pair up centrally, giving the team a strong base to break up play and transition forward. Ahead of them, Malik Tillman, Julian Hall and Sebastian Berhalter support Christian Pulisic, who leads the line as the focal point of the attack, and with no absences reported Pochettino can call on his full choice of personnel.
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USMNT confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Kochen, Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Julian Hall, Sebastian Berhalter, Christian Pulisic. Coach: Mauricio Pochettino.
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