Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Uruguay vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Uruguay
© Ernesto Ryan/Getty ImagesGiorgian De Arrascaeta of Uruguay
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Uruguay vs Peru on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Uruguay vs Peru
WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying
WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Thursday, September 4, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz Pay-Per-View
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Uruguay are on the brink of securing a World Cup berth, and Thursday’s qualifier in Montevideo could be the clincher. With 24 points already in hand, La Celeste need one more statement performance to officially book their ticket.

Peru, meanwhile, enter with their backs against the wall, needing nothing less than a win to keep slim qualifying hopes alive. It’s a tall order on the road against a hard team, but the urgency of the moment ensures both squads will come out firing.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Uruguay vs Peru and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Advertisement
Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Uruguay vs Peru, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup Qualifiers games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Paolo Guerrero not playing for Peru vs. Uruguay in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Why is Paolo Guerrero not playing for Peru vs. Uruguay in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Paolo Guerrero will not face Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after announcing his retirement from international soccer in January 2025.

Why is Darwin Nuñez not playing for Uruguay vs. Peru in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Why is Darwin Nuñez not playing for Uruguay vs. Peru in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

The headlines ahead of this clash have been dominated by one pressing question: why is Darwin Nunez not playing for Uruguay in such a crucial match?

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL Women’s Copa America 2025

How to watch Brazil vs Uruguay in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL Women’s Copa America 2025

Brazil will face Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Women’s Copa America 2025 semifinal. U.S. fans can catch every moment of the action with full coverage available live on television and major streaming platforms.

Mauricio Pochettino sparks controversy by denying Barcelona links and revealing a secret about Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino sparks controversy by denying Barcelona links and revealing a secret about Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino revealed he was close to joining Real Madrid in 2018, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy blocked the move.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo