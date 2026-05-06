Luis Suarez leaves door open for fifth World Cup appearance with message to Uruguay

Uruguay are one of the 48 teams set to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer in North America. They are entering the final stretch of their preparations and, in that context, received a message from Inter Miami star Luis Suarez.

“Obviously, as a Uruguayan, I would never say no to the national team,” Suarez said this Wednesday during a press conference in Miami, shared on X by reporter Jose Armando. “Right now, it’s about continuing to work. Like I said, I would never say no to the national team if they need me, especially with a World Cup coming up.”

These remarks come a year and a half after Suarez announced his retirement from international soccer. He last played for Uruguay in September 2024, when he started in a 0-0 draw against Paraguay during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Inter Miami forward also addressed the reasons behind his decision to step away from international duty. “At the time, I stepped aside because I felt it was time to make room for younger players,” said Suarez, who turned 39 in January 2026.

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Suarez was involved in controversy with Uruguay coach Bielsa

Beyond the sporting reasons Suarez cited for leaving the Uruguay national team in 2024, there were also off-field issues that contributed to his departure. In particular, his relationship with head coach Marcelo Bielsa was under the spotlight.

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“Several players held a meeting to ask the coach to at least say good morning—he wouldn’t even greet us,” Suarez said in an interview with DSports Uruguay in October 2024. “There were situations during the Copa America (2024) that came up and that hurt… I preferred to stay quiet out of respect for the national team.”

Now, a year and a half later, tensions in Uruguay have eased to the point that other players who had issues with Bielsa have returned and are expected to be considered for the 2026 World Cup, such as Agustin Cannobio.

In that context, Suarez revisited those controversies this Wednesday and was self-critical. “I said things I shouldn’t have said. It wasn’t the right moment, and I’ve already apologized to those I needed to,” the forward admitted.

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Uruguay’s attacking options

With 143 caps, 69 goals and 39 assists between 2007 and 2024, Luis Suarez is one of the most important players in the history of the Uruguay national team. He won the 2011 Copa America and played in four World Cups, most notably helping Uruguay to a fourth-place finish in South Africa 2010.

Now at 39, the striker is clearly past his peak, but he remains an intriguing option given his experience and quality. Since his international retirement, Uruguay have struggled to find a player to take over the center forward role.

Over the past year and a half, the national team have played 16 matches without Suarez. In six of those, Darwin Nunez started as the striker, likely the strongest option Uruguay have in that position. However, the former Liverpool forward failed to score in those appearances. Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Viñas and Luciano Rodriguez are the other forwards tested by Bielsa.

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