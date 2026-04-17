Spain’s plans disrupted as 2026 World Cup rivals Saudi Arabia fire coach Renard

Despite the short time remaining before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, some national teams are still making abrupt structural changes in an effort to arrive in peak condition. Saudi Arabia have dismissed Herve Renard, a move that will impact Spain’s preparations.

“Saudi Arabia sack head coach Herve Renard with immediate effect before World Cup,” reported Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Friday via his official X account. According to reports, the decision stems from the national team’s disappointing recent results, which raised concerns ahead of the tournament.

This development not only forces a logical shift in Saudi Arabia’s own planning—now requiring a rapid adjustment under a new manager with just two months before competition begins in North America—but also triggers a strategic rethink for at least three other national teams.

Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde were drawn alongside Saudi Arabia in Group H of the World Cup, and their respective managers have spent months preparing to face those opponents based on the playing styles each side had developed. That preparation may now need to be revised.

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Now, with such a sudden managerial change and virtually no time for formal testing before the tournament begins, Saudi Arabia become something of an unknown for the rest of the group. They will open their campaign on June 15 against Uruguay in Miami, face Spain six days later, and close out the group stage against Cape Verde on June 26.

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Renard unable to replicate previous success with Saudi Arabia

Herve Renard had been serving as Saudi Arabia’s head coach since 2024, marking his second spell in charge of the national team. His previous tenure, from 2019 to 2023, brought global recognition after Saudi Arabia’s stunning victory over Argentina in their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, his return did not produce similar results. Both performances and outcomes were underwhelming, and the March international break proved crucial in the Saudi federation’s decision to move on. During that window, the team faced Egypt and Serbia, suffering defeats in both matches: a 4-0 loss to the Africans and a 2-1 defeat to the Europeans.

Renard’s likely replacement

With the World Cup fast approaching, Saudi Arabia are under pressure to appoint a replacement quickly—and that process already appears to be underway. “Expectation is Georgios Donis leads Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup on a one-year contract,” Ben Jacobs reported on X, in a claim echoed by other outlets such as Diario AS.

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Georgios Donis is a 56-year-old Greek manager with extensive experience in Saudi Arabian soccer. He has coached five clubs in the country, with his most recent role at Al-Khaleej, where his team currently sits 11th in the Saudi Pro League standings. This will be Donis’ first experience at the international level.