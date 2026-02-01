Trending topics:
Premier League
How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

By Leonardo Herrera

Erling Haland of Manchester City
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesErling Haland of Manchester City
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Tottenham vs Manchester City
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, February 1, 2026
WHERE Peacock Premium, NBCSN
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 26 brings a headline Premier League matchup as two Big Six rivals clash with very different motivations. Manchester City come in needing a win after Arsenal’s victory over Leeds, knowing three points would cut the gap at the top to four and keep the title race within reach.

Tottenham, sitting on 28 points and outside the European places, see this as a chance to make a statement and jumpstart their season with a signature result. With urgency, pride, and momentum all on the line, this is a can’t-miss showdown—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Tottenham vs Manchester City and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

