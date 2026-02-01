How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Tottenham vs Manchester City
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|11:30am ET / 8:30am PT • Sunday, February 1, 2026
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium, NBCSN
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Matchday 26 brings a headline Premier League matchup as two Big Six rivals clash with very different motivations. Manchester City come in needing a win after Arsenal’s victory over Leeds, knowing three points would cut the gap at the top to four and keep the title race within reach.
Tottenham, sitting on 28 points and outside the European places, see this as a chance to make a statement and jumpstart their season with a signature result. With urgency, pride, and momentum all on the line, this is a can’t-miss showdown—don’t miss a minute of the action.
