How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford in USA: 2026 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs Brentford on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs Brentford WHAT English Premier League WHEN 12:30am ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, May 9, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, Hulu + Live TV, NBC, Telemundo and Universo. STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester City’s Premier League title defense hangs by a thread after a costly 3-3 draw with Everton. The result leaves them trailing Arsenal, and the pressure is immense as they return to the Etihad Stadium. With their destiny no longer in their own hands, Pep Guardiola’s side faces a must-win scenario to keep their championship hopes alive. Their formidable home record, where they are unbeaten in 15 matches, will be put to the ultimate test.

Brentford arrives in Manchester full of confidence and with their own ambitions. Fresh off a dominant 3-0 victory against West Ham, the Bees are in a heated race for European qualification. Defying all preseason expectations, they are a resilient and fearless side known for their late-game heroics. This clash is not just about City‘s title aspirations; it’s a pivotal moment for a Brentford team looking to make a statement and secure a historic place in Europe.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different at this crucial stage of the season. Manchester City, a team built for championship run-ins, has shown uncharacteristic vulnerability, dropping vital points. In contrast, Brentford is on an upward surge, turning a season of predicted struggle into a potential European campaign. City‘s strength at home is well-documented, scoring at least twice in 13 of their last 15 games at the Etihad, but Brentford‘s knack for scoring late goals makes them a persistent threat.

The tactical battle will likely pit City‘s possession-heavy, attacking football against Brentford‘s organized and disruptive counter-attacking strategy. City’s major weakness is a recently destabilized defense, hit hard by injuries to key players. This vulnerability will be the primary target for Brentford, who will look to expose City‘s backline with the physicality and clinical finishing of striker Igor Thiago. The game could be decided by whether City‘s elite attack can overwhelm Brentford before their own defense is breached.

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Motivation is at a fever pitch for both sides. For Manchester City, anything less than three points could be a fatal blow to their title defense. The urgency is palpable, and they must respond with a dominant performance. For Brentford, the stakes are equally high as they fight to secure a top-six finish. A positive result at the Etihad would be a massive step toward achieving a dream European qualification, making this a high-stakes encounter for both teams.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Manchester City has held a clear advantage in this fixture. The Citizens are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak against Brentford, winning five of those matches and drawing just once. This pattern of dominance underscores the challenge facing the visitors, who have not secured a victory against City since 2023.

Recent encounters have followed this trend. The teams have met twice already this season, with Manchester City emerging victorious on both occasions without conceding a goal. They secured a narrow 1-0 win in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium and a more comfortable 2-0 victory at home in the EFL Cup. These results highlight City’s ability to control the game and shut down Brentford’s attack.

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Despite City‘s dominance in wins, the matches have often been tightly contested affairs. The last five meetings have produced an average of just 2.2 goals per game, suggesting that Brentford consistently makes it difficult for City to score freely. Furthermore, Manchester City has managed to keep three clean sheets in those five games, a trend they will be desperate to continue given their current defensive issues.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Manchester City is grappling with a significant defensive crisis at the worst possible time, while Brentford arrives with a more settled lineup despite some notable long-term absentees.

Pep Guardiola is facing major selection headaches at the back. Key defenders Rúben Dias and Josko Gvardiol are out with hamstring and leg injuries, respectively, leaving a significant void in central defense. To compound matters, the influential holding midfielder Rodri is also a doubt due to physical discomfort, potentially forcing a major reshuffle and leaving the team exposed.

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Brentford manager Keith Andrews will be without several players, including Jordan Henderson, Rico Henry, and Fábio Carvalho, but the core of the team that defeated West Ham is fit and available. The consistency in their lineup has been a key factor in their successful season, and they will look to leverage that stability against a patched-up City defense.

Manchester City Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; O’Reilly, Khusanov, Guehi, Nunes; Gonzalez, Silva; Doku, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

This lineup reflects the forced changes due to injuries. The offensive burden will fall heavily on Erling Haaland to convert chances, while the creative spark from players like Jeremy Doku will be essential to break down Brentford‘s organized defense and compensate for any defensive frailties.

Brentford Projected XI (3-5-2):

Kelleher; Collins, van den Berg, Ajer; Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Jensen, Damsgaard, Kayode; Schade, Thiago.

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Brentford‘s 3-5-2 formation provides defensive solidity with three central defenders while allowing the wing-backs to push forward and support the attack. Igor Thiago will serve as the focal point up front, using his strength to hold up the ball and bring teammates into play on the counter.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Manchester City vs Brentford live stream exclusively on DirecTV Stream. The platform is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as through your web browser.

A subscription to DirecTV Stream not only gives you access to this crucial Premier League match but also to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can stream other leagues and tournaments, providing comprehensive coverage for any soccer fan.

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The service is available for a monthly fee of $69.99. This plan includes access to all live matches, on-demand replays, and expert analysis shows, making it a complete package for watching the beautiful game.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.