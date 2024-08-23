St. Louis CITY has hit out at players who go to popular destinations across the United States suggesting they go there for holiday, not to play soccer.

St. Louis CITY has been one of the most active teams in MLS during the recent summer transfer window. The club made significant moves to strengthen its squad amidst a challenging season. The club acquired six new players, with five joining through the transfer market and one arriving via a trade. This influx of talent reflects the club’s determination to address both immediate needs and long-term goals. As City’s sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel noted, “We wanted to do it. We wanted to improve.” The result is a much stronger squad that could potentially field up to five new starters when MLS play resumes.

The heightened activity marks a stark contrast to last summer when the club only brought in two players. The urgency of the current situation, with the team languishing in 28th place out of 29 teams and struggling with numerous injuries, necessitated a more aggressive approach. Pfannenstiel explained, “It was necessary for us to make changes. We had such a big number of injuries that we had to make some moves.”

The current season has been challenging, but these additions are part of a larger plan to set the stage for future success. “There was a lot of thought in it already for the future,” Pfannenstiel emphasized.

Strategic signings with an eye on 2025

Among the new signings are attackers Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and Simon Becher, along with defenders Henry Kessler and Jannes Horn. Pfannenstiel is confident that these players will enhance the team’s quality across multiple positions. “The players we did sign, I think on every position we brought in, they are an improvement. They have a certain experience,” he said. The strategic nature of these acquisitions reflects the club’s intention to build a squad capable of competing.

Despite the influx of talent, the challenge facing the CityPark side this season remains steep. The team needs to win seven of its final nine games just to be in the playoff mix. However, the German remains optimistic about the team’s chances, citing the improved quality of the squad and the return of injured players. “I don’t want to make it sound like the season is over,” he insisted. “We still believe that we have a chance to go very, very close toward the playoffs.”

Subtle aim at MLS cities like LA and Miami

While discussing the challenges of building a competitive squad in MLS, Pfannenstiel offered a candid critique of players who prioritize joining high-profile teams in glamorous locations over more competitive motivations. “I’m going to be blunt here,” he said, “If a player wants to play in MLS but only wants to play in LA, Miami, and New York then they’re just here for a holiday”. A club like St. Louis has a tough time competing for star players with teams in more attractive areas, as this quote shows.

Pfannenstiel’s remarks may have been a subtle reference to the case of Marco Reus, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder. After intense pursuit from several MLS sides, including St. Louis, he decided to play for Los Angeles Galaxy. Reus probably felt pressured to make the move since he and his family were not crazy about the prospect of settling down in St. Louis. “Marco Reus and his wife didn’t love St. Louis,” MLS and USMNT Insider Tom Bogert revealed. He added that the Missouri side was a “distant third” in the midfielder’s considerations.

