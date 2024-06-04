The L.A. Galaxy are reportedly attempting to sign Marco Reus as a free agent. The German star midfielder is set to officially depart Borussia Dortmund after 12 years with the Bundesliga side. Reus recently played his last game for the club in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. The Spanish team eventually won the match 2-0, as Reus entered the fray as a late substitute.

Galaxy’s move for the midfielder, however, has several potential snags. For starters, the Major League Soccer side already has three designated players on the roster. These players are currently Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, and Joseph Paintsil.

This means that Reus, assuming the trio remains on the team, can only make a maximum of $1.7 million with L.A. He previously raked in just over $7 million per season with Dortmund. While taking a bit of a salary hit could be expected, this is clearly a massive difference. The two sides are apparently locked in negotiations at the moment.

Charlotte currently holds discovery rights for Reus

Along with finding room for Reus, the Galaxy would also have to compensate Charlotte FC if they were to officially sign the playmaker. The fellow MLS club currently has discovery rights to the now former Dortmund star. Because they previously secured these rights, any other MLS team would have to pay Charlotte a significant fee to snatch Reus.

According to a report by The Athletic, L.A. would likely break the league’s compensation record to sign the midfielder. Interestingly enough, the Galaxy previously received the North American division’s record for such a fee. D.C. United had to pay the Californian club $500,000 when they signed Paul Arriola in 2017.

The Galaxy is advancing in negotiations with Reus because the German does not want to sign with Charlotte. Nevertheless, the North Carolina side is having a solid season and currently finds itself well within a playoff spot.

Unlike L.A., Charlotte also has room for Reus. The team currently has one designated player slot available and could have another if Karol Swiderski officially leaves this summer. The Poland international previously joined Hellas Verona on a temporary loan. Reus would immediately become Charlotte’s marquee player if he were to sign with the club.

Former Dortmund teammate trying to convince Reus to join St. Louis

St. Louis City has also reportedly held discussions with Reus as well. A potential move to Missouri would reunite the midfielder with former teammate Roman Burki. The goalkeeper previously played seven seasons with Reus at Dortmund before joining St. Louis in 2022. Burki recently admitted that he has talked directly to the 35-year-old German star about joining him in MLS. The shot-stopper even suggested that he would give Reus the captain’s armband if he signed with St. Louis.

Despite the suggestion, Reus seems to prefer a move to L.A. The German would not be the only aging European star to move to the highly desirable destination. France international striker Olivier Giroud recently signed on with LAFC. Assuming Reus does ultimately move to the Galaxy, the club could become Western Conference favorites.

The Galaxy currently sits fourth in the conference table, but only Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake have scored more goals in MLS play this season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO