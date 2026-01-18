Trending topics:
Africa Cup of Nations
How to watch Senegal vs Morocco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

By Leonardo Herrera

Sadio Mane of Senegal (L) and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Senegal (L) and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Senegal vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Senegal vs Morocco
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, January 18, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Africa Cup of Nations reaches its grand finale with a must-see clash as Senegal national football team and Morocco national football team square off for continental supremacy, pitting two of the tournament’s most complete and confident sides against each other.

Senegal punched its ticket by narrowly getting past Egypt, leaning on the star power and big-game poise of Sadio Mane, while Morocco arrives brimming with belief after knocking out Nigeria behind a loaded roster headlined by Achraf Hakimi. With elite talent, contrasting styles, and a trophy at stake, this final is a must-watch for soccer fans.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Senegal vs Morocco and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
