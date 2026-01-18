Trending topics:
Why isn’t Raphinha playing today for Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad in LaLiga showdown?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Raphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.

While Barcelona did not start the 2025-26 season in their best performance, they have reached to overcome the situation. Not only have they defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, but they have also secured their spot in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Looking to extend their good streak, the Blaugranas are set to face Real Sociedad in a LaLiga showdown. Nonetheless, coach Hansi Flick will not be able to count on Raphinha, raising concerns among fans about his fitness.

According to Barcelona’s announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Raphinha will not be part of today’s squad vs. Real Sociedad as a precaution due to a knock on his right thigh. The Brazilian has impressed in the previous two games, despite reportedly playing through physical issues. Dr. Richard Pruna has reportedly been providing special treatment to keep him on the field, as stated by Tot Costa.

In Raphinha’s absence, coach Hansi Flick will rely on Dani Olmo, who has shone in the previous two games. Although the he did not score, he contributed significantly with his vision, creative capacity and physical consistency, making him a solid alternative in Barcelona’s offense. Nonetheless, Fermin Lopez is the one who need to contribute again in the scoring side alongside Ferran Torres to cover the Brazilian’s absence.

Even if Barcelona have reached eleven consecutive victories, they still need a win in today’s game against Real Sociedad. With Real Madrid trailing by just one point, the Blaugranas need to deliver a solid game, securing the top spot in the standings with a four-point advantage. For that reason, coach Hansi Flick may not be open to making many changes in the starting lineup, opting for his best team to secure a victory.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona lineup vs. Real Sociedad

Barcelona are set to face Real Sociedad without their best player, Raphinha. Nonetheless, coach Hansi Flick does not have any other new absences, as only Andreas Christensen and Gavi remain out. In that sense, they are expected to field a lineup similar to the one in the latest game against Real Madrid, relying on Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres as leaders of the offense.

Raphinha matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s El Clásico win record faster as Barcelona claim Spanish Super Cup

see also

Raphinha matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s El Clásico win record faster as Barcelona claim Spanish Super Cup

Considering this, Barcelona will lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo; Ferran Torres.

Real Sociedad lineup vs. Barcelona

While Real Sociedad boast a solid roster, they are not experiencing their best season. Currently sitting in 14th place in LaLiga, they aim to secure a victory against Barcelona to climb higher in the standings. Unfortunately, coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will be without Orri Óskarsson and Yangel Herrera due to injuries. However, key players such as Takefusa Kubo, Carlos Soler, and Mikel Oyarzabal remain available to lead the charge.

With this in mind, Real Sociedad will play as follows: Álex Remiro; Jon Aramburu, Jon Martín, Igor Zubeldía, Sergio Gómez; Takefusa Kubo, Beñat Turrientes, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes; Brais Méndez, Mikel Oyarzabal.

