How to watch Santos vs Noroeste in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Campeonato Paulista

Neymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during a match between Santos and Agua Santa as part of Campeonato Paulista 2025 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.
© Miguel Schincariol/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos celebrates after scoring the team´s first goal during a match between Santos and Agua Santa as part of Campeonato Paulista 2025 at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 16, 2025 in Santos, Brazil.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Noroeste on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos vs Noroeste
WHAT Campeonato Paulista
WHEN 5:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM PT • Wednesday, February 19, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Santos vs Noroeste and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Santos vs Noroeste, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
