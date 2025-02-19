Trending topics:
Lookman vs. Gasperini: Atalanta forward defends himself after being labeled ‘the worst penalty taker’

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Gian Piero Gasperini criticized Ademola Lookman for taking a penalty and missing, despite other players being available.
Gian Piero Gasperini criticized Ademola Lookman for taking a penalty and missing, despite other players being available.

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has publicly criticized manager Gian Piero Gasperini for his post-match comments following Atalanta’s Champions League elimination. Lookman expressed his disappointment and hurt at Gasperini’s assessment of him as “one of the worst penalty takers” he’s ever seen.

This rebuke follows Atalanta’s 3-1 home defeat to Club Brugge, resulting in a 5-2 aggregate loss and elimination from the Champions League. Lookman’s response highlights the strained relationship between player and manager and the intensity of emotions following a significant defeat.

Gasperini’s criticism of Lookman centered on his penalty miss against Club Brugge. Lookman, having scored Atalanta’s only goal, took the penalty himself, despite teammates Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui being available.

His missed penalty, saved by Simon Mignolet, prompted Gasperini’s sharp rebuke. Lookman responded with a statement on Instagram, expressing his disappointment and emphasizing his dedication and commitment to the club. He also noted his history of facing challenges during his time at Atalanta, implying a long-standing issue between the two.

The penalty incident and Lookman’s renalty record

The penalty incident occurred in a crucial moment of the match. Lookman’s decision to take the penalty, despite his less-than-perfect penalty-taking record (four goals, two misses in six attempts), fueled Gasperini’s criticism.

The manager’s focus on the penalty miss further highlighted the intense pressure and disappointment following a significant defeat, showcasing his frustration and immediate reaction to a key moment during the match. Lookman’s attempt was a panenka, a famously risky approach to penalty-taking.

Gasperini also criticized Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi for receiving a red card late in the match. The combination of these critical comments and the overall disappointment following the Champions League exit created further tension within the club. Lookman’s public response suggests that there may be an ongoing conflict between player and manager.

