Roberto Firmino’s next chapter after Saudi Pro League: Is Premier League return on the horizon?

By Martina Alcheva

Roberto Firmino
© Getty ImagesRoberto Firmino

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino is reportedly eager to leave Saudi Arabia after an underwhelming stint in the Saudi Pro League. Following his omission from his current club’s league squad, Firmino is now said to be eyeing a move back to Europe—with a Premier League club emerging as the frontrunner.

This potential transfer has sparked excitement, as the former Liverpool star could provide much-needed firepower to a squad currently plagued by injuries. But which club has opened its doors to him? The answer may surprise fans across England.

After joining Al-Ahli in 2023 on a free transfer, Firmino was expected to be a key figure for the club. However, his time in Saudi Arabia has not gone as planned. The arrival of winger Galeno from Porto led to Firmino being dropped from the league squad, as Saudi Pro League rules limit the number of foreign players each team can register.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained the situation: He’s still not leaving Al-Ahli now as the Saudi club insists to continue until the summer as they can use him in the Asian Champions League.” Despite this, Firmino is reportedly unhappy with his current role and is considering terminating his contract to seek new opportunities in Europe.

Premier League comeback on horizon

While Firmino has other options, including MLS and a return to Brazil, the 32-year-old seems determined to return to the Premier League, where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career. His eight years at Liverpool saw him score 82 goals in 256 league appearances, helping the club secure the Premier League, Champions League, and Club World Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

According to Football365 and GiveMeSport correspondent Ben Jacobs, an English club struggling with injuries in their attacking lineup has shown serious interest in signing Firmino. Their manager recently hinted at exploring the free-agent market to bolster the squad, further fueling speculation about the Brazilian veteran’s arrival.

Arsenal emerges as leading contender

The mystery club is none other than Arsenal, which currently faces an injury crisis in its forward line. With Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka all sidelined, manager Mikel Arteta has had to experiment with alternative attacking options. Even midfielder Mikel Merino was deployed as a striker in a recent match against Leicester City, where he scored twice.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Arsenal FC at Molineux on January 25, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England.
Transfer expert Ben Jacobs addressed the situation, stating: “Right now, there probably isn’t a free agent in the market that fits the kind of profile Arsenal are looking for. The one name that I would keep an eye on is just Roberto Firmino and his situation at Al-Ahli.”

While the Gunners are unable to sign players outside of the transfer window, they can still acquire free agents. Firmino’s potential contract termination could open the door for a short-term deal, providing the Gunners with an experienced striker as they compete for the Premier League title.

