How to watch Santos vs Corinthians in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs Corinthians on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Santos vs Corinthians WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT • Wednesday, October 15, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz, and Premiere STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The fight for survival in the Brasileirao is heating up as Santos look to protect their fragile position above the drop zone in what’s shaping up to be a must-win match. Neymar Jr. and his squad understand the importance of this clash, with a victory potentially keeping their Copa Sudamericana hopes alive.

Corinthians, meanwhile, arrive with 33 points, clinging to the final qualifying spot and eager to build separation from the pack. With both clubs eyeing a massive boost in their season goals, this one promises high intensity from start to finish—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Santos vs Corinthians and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

