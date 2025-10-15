Morocco break stunning Spain record after win over Congo in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Morocco entered the 2022 World Cup with modest expectations yet surprised the world by finishing fourth, an unprecedented achievement for an African team. Contrary to predictions of decline, the Lions have continued their upward trajectory. They recently defeated Congo, not only securing their spot in the 2026 World Cup but also shattering a longstanding record previously held by Spain.

Despite a fairly even match, Youssef En-Nesyri clinched the winning goal for Morocco against the Republic of Congo. This victory keeps them atop Group E and secures their World Cup qualification alongside Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Tunisia, and Ghana. Under coach Walid Regragui, they have emerged as one of the national teams showcasing outstanding scoring ability, highlighting their potent offensive efforts.

With their latest triumph, Morocco have extended their winning streak to an unprecedented 16 consecutive games, surpassing Spain’s previous record of 15 and etching their name into soccer history. Their last non-victory, a draw, came against Mauritania in a friendly match back in March 2024. This remarkable run solidifies the Lions dominance on the international stage, showcasing their exceptional talent ahead the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco’s impressive sports project sets the stage for the 2026 World Cup

Since coach Walid Regragui’s arrival, Morocco have built a formidable sports project. Star players like Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Abde Ezzalzouli, and Nayef Aguerd, who compete in elite European clubs, have significantly boosted the team’s competitiveness. This surge has been evident in their performances in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the previous World Cup, where they showcased remarkable prowess.

Morocco players celebrate after the team’s qualification to the knockout stages.

Not only have the players evolved, but also Walid Regragui has transformed The Lions into a dynamic force in CAF. He implemented an aggressive style that prioritizes ball possession and swift wing play. The addition of Brahim Diaz alongside Eliesse Ben Seghir has further boosted their creativity, making them a formidable opponent in tournaments.

Not only Morocco: Senegal and Ivory Coast have risen as powerhouses for the 2026 World Cup

Although Morocco have managed to establish themselves as an impressive CAF team, they are not the only one that have managed to impose among the most powerful. Senegal and Ivory Coast have managed to export several players to the top European leagues, such as Amad Diallo, Evan N’Dicka, Nickolas Jackson, and Ismaila Sarr. As a result, their level has risen exponentially, making them some of the most promising national teams ahead of the World Cup.