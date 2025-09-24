How to watch River Plate vs Palmeiras in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Copa Libertadores

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Palmeiras vs River Plate on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Palmeiras vs River Plate WHAT Copa Libertadores WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Wednesday, September 24, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Palmeiras and River Plate are set for a high-stakes second leg in São Paulo after an intense opener that saw the Brazilian side control the first half before River steadied themselves and narrowed the gap in a 2-1 defeat.

Palmeiras carry the advantage on home turf and look poised to finish the job, but River’s resilience and ability to strike back leave the door wide open for a dramatic turnaround. With everything still to play for, fans can expect another fierce showdown—don’t miss this decisive clash.

