FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona reportedly make decision on Marcus Rashford’s permanent signing after strong form

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona applauds during the Joan Gamper Trophy match.
Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona applauds during the Joan Gamper Trophy match.

Marcus Rashford has made an immediate impact at FC Barcelona, proving to be a reliable option in attack and an upgrade the team badly needed compared to last season. Currently on loan with the Spanish giants, Barcelona have reportedly reached a decision regarding a permanent move for the English star.

After being left out of Ruben Amorim’s plans, Rashford’s departure from Manchester United became inevitable during the 2025 summer transfer window. Barcelona, already eager to strengthen the left wing, jumped at the opportunity and secured him on loan until the end of the 2025-26 season.

In just a short period, Rashford has showcased his quality, delivering strong performances, none bigger than his UEFA Champions League debut. Against Newcastle United, the forward scored twice, powering the Blaugrana to a 2-1 victory in a clutch display.

However, despite his early success, Barcelona are not rushing a decision. According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, the club is unlikely to discuss a permanent deal for Rashford until next summer, regardless of his current form and progress under Hansi Flick.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona is put under pressure by Abdel Abqar of Getafe CF during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona is put under pressure by Abdel Abqar of Getafe CF during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Financial constraints remain a pressing issue for Barcelona in the 2025-26 season, limiting the club to only three first-team signings: Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji, and Rashford. Still, with a buy option reportedly set at €30 million, a permanent move could be finalized at the end of the campaign.

Rashford between strong form and discipline questions

Marcus Rashford has proven to be a valuable option for head coach Hansi Flick, featuring in every Barcelona game this season. But despite his strong start as a newcomer, disciplinary issues put him in the spotlight last weekend.

Ahead of the Getafe match, several reports revealed Rashford arrived two minutes late to a team meeting, prompting Flick to leave him out of the starting lineup. Instead, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ferran Torres led the attack, with Rashford starting on the bench.

Despite the disciplinary setback, Rashford still played an important role. Coming on as a substitute, he provided an assist in Barcelona’s 3-0 win, once again proving decisive during Lamine Yamal’s injury absence. Flick has previously disciplined stars such as Raphinha and Jules Kounde for tardiness, and Rashford became the latest example — though the club will hope this is the last incident for the English forward.

