How to watch Roma vs Lazio in USA: 2025/26 Serie A, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Roma vs Lazio on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Roma vs Lazio WHAT Serie A WHEN 6:00am ET / 3:00am PT • Sunday, May 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, DAZN and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The ‘Derby della Capitale’ arrives with monumental stakes, particularly for Roma, who are locked in a fierce battle for a top-four finish and a coveted Champions League spot. Currently riding a three-match winning streak, the Giallorossi have transformed their home ground into a fortress, remaining unbeaten at the Stadio Olimpico since November 2025. Their incredible home form, the third-best in Serie A, puts immense pressure on them to secure a statement win against their bitter rivals.

For Lazio, the season’s ambitions have faded after a painful Coppa Italia final loss to Inter confirmed another year without European soccer. With nothing left to play for but pride, their sole motivation is to act as the ultimate spoiler and shatter Roma‘s Champions League dreams. Coming off two consecutive losses without scoring a single goal, Lazio will be desperate to salvage their season with a victory in the most important match on their calendar.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two clubs enter this derby on completely different trajectories. Roma is arguably the most in-form side in the league, collecting 13 points from their last five matches and demonstrating relentless attacking firepower. Their season hinges on this single result. In stark contrast, Lazio‘s identity under Maurizio Sarri has evaporated, replaced by a passive, reactive style that has left them toothless in attack and vulnerable against aggressive opponents.

This match presents a classic clash of styles: Roma’s high-intensity, possession-based attack against Lazio’s rigid 4-5-1 low block. Roma has been lethal at home, averaging 2.22 goals per game in 2026, and will look to overwhelm Lazio from the start. Lazio, who rank last in Serie A for pressing intensity, will aim to absorb pressure, keep the game tight, and frustrate their rivals, hoping to capitalize on a counter-attack or a set-piece opportunity.

The motivations couldn’t be clearer. For Roma, a victory is non-negotiable to keep their Champions League destiny in their own hands ahead of the final matchday. Every point is critical. For Lazio, this is their championship match. Denying their eternal rivals a place among Europe’s elite would serve as a major consolation prize in an otherwise disappointing campaign, making this a high-stakes battle for city bragging rights.

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Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Recent history heavily favors the home side in this fixture. Roma is currently on a four-game unbeaten streak against Lazio in all competitions, securing three wins and one draw. This run includes a narrow 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season, where a Lorenzo Pellegrini goal was enough to seal the three points.

Looking at the last five encounters, Roma has won three, Lazio has won one, and one match ended in a draw. Lazio’s sole victory in that span came in a Coppa Italia quarter-final clash. The trend indicates that Roma has figured out how to neutralize their cross-town rivals, consistently getting the better of them in league play.

One of the most defining trends in the Derby della Capitale is the lack of goals. The last eight matches between the two clubs have seen two goals or fewer, with a paltry average of just 1.13 goals per game. Furthermore, only one of the last five meetings has seen both teams find the back of the net, highlighting the defensive, hard-fought nature of this historic rivalry.

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Squad News & Projected Lineups

Roma enters the derby managing several key injuries, while Lazio‘s main concern is a crucial suspension in their backline.

The Giallorossi are sweating on the fitness of several key players, with Lewis Ferguson out for the season and Bryan Zaragoza, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Artem Dovbyk all facing late fitness tests. These potential absences could force manager Gian Piero Gasperini to adjust his game plan, placing more responsibility on striker Donyell Malen, who has been in sensational form.

Lazio will be without starting center-back Alessio Romagnoli due to suspension, a significant blow to their defensive stability. Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is also out for the season, meaning the less experienced Christos Mandas will continue between the posts. Otherwise, Lazio has a relatively healthy squad to choose from for this critical clash.

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Roma Projected XI (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, N’Dicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Konè, Wesley; Soulè, Dybala; Malen.

This formation provides defensive solidity while allowing wing-backs to support the attack. The creative duo of Paulo Dybala and Matías Soulé will be tasked with operating in the space behind Donyell Malen, whose 13 goals since January make him the primary threat.

Lazio Projected XI (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Pellegrini; Basic, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru; Isaksen, Noslin, Pedro.

With Romagnoli suspended, Nicolò Provstgaard is expected to partner Mario Gila in central defense. The midfield trio, anchored by Nicolò Rovella, will focus on disrupting Roma‘s rhythm. The attack will rely on the pace of Gustav Isaksen and the experience of Pedro to create chances for striker Tijjani Noslin.

More details on how to watch

You can find the Roma vs Lazio live stream exclusively on Fubo in the United States. The service is available on your television, computer, tablet, and smartphone, ensuring you can watch the match from anywhere. Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and more.

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A subscription to Fubo gives you access to every single Serie A match, all season long. In addition to Italian soccer, the service is the home of other major competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

You can get started with a monthly subscription for just $14.99/mo. This plan provides comprehensive access to all live and on-demand soccer content available on the platform, making it the essential Roma vs Lazio channel for US-based fans.

Beyond soccer, the platform offers a wide array of other sports, movies, and original television shows, providing excellent value for the entire household. It’s your all-in-one destination for premium sports and entertainment.

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SEE MORE: Where to find Serie A on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.