‘I have never imagined myself outside Real Madrid’: Vinicius Junior addresses renewal talks with contract entering final year

Vinicius Junior‘s future at Real Madrid has been one of the most discussed topics at the club for months, with the two parties yet to reach a new agreement. Now entering the final year of his current deal, the Brazilian winger offered reassurance to Madrid’s supporters, declaring that he has “never imagined myself outside Real Madrid.“

Vinícius signed his most recent contract with Real Madrid in October 2023, securing him at the club through 2027. Since then, the player who had claimed the FIFA The Best award and been a serious Ballon d’Or contender has gone through a sharp dip in form, while extension talks, which have been ongoing since 2024, have repeatedly stalled over the financial demands involved.

Speaking in an interview on Caze TV, Vinicius offered a measured take on where things stand with his contract situation: “I’m in no rush to renew my contract. I have until 2027. So until 2027, we have a lot to discuss with Madrid, and Madrid has a lot to discuss with us. Madrid is calm, I am calm. The president trusts me and I trust him. And that’s all, you just have to wait and live each day, each moment, and enjoy the best club in the world.”

In recent months, his long-term future at the club was thrown into genuine doubt, first by reports of a record-breaking offer from the Saudi Pro League and then by tensions surrounding the now-dismissed coach Xabi Alonso. With the Saudi interest having cooled and Alonso no longer in the picture, a continuation at Real Madrid now appears the most likely outcome.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, and Vinicius Junior embrace.

Vinicius reinforced that message emphatically. “I have never imagined myself outside of Real Madrid. I really enjoy every moment I spend here, because it is the club of my dreams. I always dreamed of playing here and being able to do so for such a long time. Now I am one of the team captains. Despite being so young, it is something important that rarely happens in history. So I enjoy every moment. I want to stay here all my life, but I’m also in no rush to renew my contract,” he insisted.

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Vinicius on the support of the fans

Real Madrid’s first trophyless season since Zinedine Zidane’s final campaign in 2020-21 was met with frustration from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd, with Kylian Mbappé bearing the brunt of the supporters’ discontent. Vinicius, however, largely escaped that level of scrutiny, having led the team’s attacking play in the Champions League before their quarterfinal exit.

When asked about the criticism he has faced throughout his time in Madrid, Vinicius offered a pointed reflection on how far his relationship with the club’s fanbase has come: “When I arrived at Madrid everyone said I wasn’t going to play, then that I wasn’t going to score a goal, after that that I wasn’t going to win, and in the end I always kept overcoming all the criticism. They said I was expensive for costing 45 million, and in the end I turned out cheap because of everything I have achieved. The president and the fans adore me.“