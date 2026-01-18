How to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Sociedad vs Barcelona WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, January 18, 2026

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid enter the weekend with momentum after taking care of business against Levante, a result that keeps the La Liga title chase on a knife’s edge as they trail league-leading Barcelona by a single point. The pressure now shifts to the Catalan giants, who understand that anything less than three points could keep the difference in just a single point.

But this won’t be a simple task, as Real Sociedad arrive with nothing to lose after a mixed season and a reputation for elevating its play against the league’s heavyweights, turning this clash into a potential trap game with real consequences.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

