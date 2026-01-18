Trending topics:
La Liga
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, January 18, 2026
WHERE ESPN+
Match Overview

Real Madrid enter the weekend with momentum after taking care of business against Levante, a result that keeps the La Liga title chase on a knife’s edge as they trail league-leading Barcelona by a single point. The pressure now shifts to the Catalan giants, who understand that anything less than three points could keep the difference in just a single point.

But this won’t be a simple task, as Real Sociedad arrive with nothing to lose after a mixed season and a reputation for elevating its play against the league’s heavyweights, turning this clash into a potential trap game with real consequences.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
