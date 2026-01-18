Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for AC Milan vs. Lecce in the Serie A

Although on a seeming losing streak, AC Milan secured a crucial victory against Como in Serie A, highlighted by Adrien Rabiot’s impressive performance. Nonetheless, they face Lecce, aiming for another win to sustain their momentum. While Christopher Nkunku has been in a great form, fans are closely monitoring Christian Pulisic‘s status, hoping to see him in the starting lineup after he was benched in the previous game.

Christian Pulisic has successfully remained injury-free and has participated in the team’s recent training sessions. Although coach Massimiliano Allegri chose to leave him on the bench in the previous game, he explained in a press conference that this decision was due to Pulisic coming off two very demanding matches. After his rest, the USMNT will start in the offense, as he has been the team’s top scorer this 2025-26 season.

Massimiliano Allegri has successfully transformed Christian Pulisic into one of Serie A’s standout players. The USMNT star currently leads AC Milan as their top scorer this season while also ranking among the team’s top assist providers. Despite this, the 27-year-old has faced criticism for his inefficiency in front of goal, often failing to capitalize on the opportunities he creates.

While Pulisic’s scoring prowess is expected to mark the differences in today’s game vs. Lecce, the Rossoneri cannot rely solely on him. Throughout the 2025-26 season, coach Massimiliano Allegri has also bet on Rafael Leao and Nkunku, looking to boost their offensive prowess. Even though both have delivered solid performances, they need to step up in today’s game as they did in the latest game vs. Como, chasing the leadership spot in Serie A.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match.

AC Milan lineup vs. Lecce

AC Milan approach the game against Lecce with most of their roster in top form, except for Santiago Gimenez, who remains sidelined due to injury. Coach Allegri has made some changes in the usual line, introducing Ardon Jashari, Pervis Estupiñan and Koni De Winter to infuse the lineup with young talent. Moreover, Adrien Rabiot will need to sustain his performance, as he possesses the ability to influence the outcome of the game.

With this in mind, AC Milan will lineup as follows:

Lecce lineup vs AC Milan

Unlike the Rossoneri, Lecce have not enjoyed their best season, suffering three consecutive defeats. Moreover, coach Eusebio Di Francesco faces numerous absences, including Kialonda Gaspar, Danilo Veiga, Francesco Camarda, and Medon Berisha. Despite these challenges, the team looks to Santiago Pierotti, Riccardo Sottil, and Lassana Coulibaly to lead the charge as they chase a victory that propels them toward a positive streak.

Considering this, Lecce will play as follows:

