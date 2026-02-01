How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT • Sunday, Febraury 1, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona’s latest win has turned up the heat in the La Liga title chase, putting Real Madrid in a position where three points are almost mandatory to keep pace at the top. Fresh off a disappointing night in the Champions League, all eyes will be on a Madrid squad eager to respond with authority and reassert themselves as true contenders.

But this won’t be a free pass, as Rayo Vallecano arrive in survival mode, clinging to safety by the slimmest of margins and fully aware that even a single point could prove crucial in their fight to avoid the drop—setting the stage for a tense, high-stakes showdown you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

