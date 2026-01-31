How to watch Club America vs Necaxa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Necaxa on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Necaxa WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT • Saturday, January 31, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Urgency will be front and center as Club America and Necaxa square off in a Clausura clash with early momentum on the line. America are still looking for its first win after three matches, while Necaxa hold a slight edge despite an inconsistent start.

Both teams know this is a chance to reset their season and make a statement looking to reach the Play-in positions—so make sure you don’t miss a matchup that could swing the trajectory for either side.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Club America vs Necaxa and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

