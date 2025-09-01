Trending topics:
Is Barcelona too dependent on Lamine Yamal? Coach Hansi Flick addresses issue after close call vs. Rayo Vallecano

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal (L) and Hansi Flick (R), Head Coach of FC Barcelona.
© Rafa Babot & Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) and Hansi Flick (R), Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona remain among the favorites not only in La Liga but also in Europe, yet the team still looks short of the dominant level it showed last season. After a narrow escape against Rayo Vallecano, head coach Hansi Flick was asked whether his side has become too reliant on teenage star Lamine Yamal.

Barca opened the 2025-26 La Liga campaign with two straight wins, but nearly slipped up Sunday in Vallecas. A controversial penalty and several key saves from goalkeeper Joan García spared Barcelona from a shock defeat. Still, the performance highlighted just how vulnerable the Blaugrana looked away from their best.

One concern raised was whether Barcelona are leaning too heavily on Yamal’s brilliance. Flick dismissed that notion in his post-match press conference. “No, no. I think he’s a key player like Pedri, like Frenkie (de Jong), like Rapha (Raphinha) when they’re at their best level. Early in the season it’s normal to have problems finding our rhythm.”

With an international break coming, Flick stressed the chance to reset and work with the group. “I’m happy we have a break now, and after the break we’ll work hard on these things. With the right attitude, we’ll be better,” the German coach said.

Pep Chavarria of Rayo Vallecano makes contact with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Pep Chavarria of Rayo Vallecano makes contact with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and FC Barcelona.

When league play resumes, Barcelona face Valencia on September 14 before opening their UEFA Champions League campaign against Newcastle United four days later. Yamal admitted after the Rayo Vallecano match that he is still far from his peak, leaving Flick with the task of re-energizing the squad that lifted a domestic treble last season.

Lamine Yamal vs. Marcus Rashford: How Barcelona’s new signing’s salary compares to the 18-year-old star’s €15M deal

No egos at Barcelona

One late-summer storyline involved the future of midfielder Fermin Lopez, who drew interest from Manchester United earlier in August and, more recently, Chelsea. Despite the speculation, Lopez featured against Rayo Vallecano, with Flick signaling his desire to keep the 22-year-old at the club.

Asked about López’s situation, Flick emphasized team unity above all else. “Today we speak about the team, not about the players, because we could speak about many players. The most important thing for me is that once the transfer market closes, everyone is 100% committed to this club and to this team.”

The coach then delivered a broader message directed at the entire squad, including his biggest stars. “This is the most important thing for us: no egos, because egos kill every success. Last season we played as one team, one unit. We have to get back to that.”

